Hurricanes at Devils projected lineups

HURRICANES (14-4-0) at DEVILS (12-7-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Jack Roslovic

Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- William Carrier

Tyson Jost -- Jack Drury -- Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Spencer Martin

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Ty Smith

Injured: Seth Jarvis (upper body), Frederik Andersen (knee)

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier - Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer

Shane Bowers -- Justin Dowling -- Tomas Tatar

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kurtis MacDermid, Nolan Foote

Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate after a 4-1 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. ... Andersen will have knee surgery Friday that will sideline the goalie for 8-12 weeks. ... Jarvis, a forward, is expected to miss his sixth straight game. ... Bowers will make his season debut.