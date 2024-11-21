Hurricanes at Devils projected lineups

HURRICANES (14-4-0) at DEVILS (12-7-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Jack Roslovic
Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- William Carrier
Tyson Jost -- Jack Drury -- Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
Spencer Martin
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Ty Smith
Injured: Seth Jarvis (upper body), Frederik Andersen (knee)
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier - Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer
Shane Bowers -- Justin Dowling -- Tomas Tatar
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kurtis MacDermid, Nolan Foote
Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)
Status report
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate after a 4-1 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. ... Andersen will have knee surgery Friday that will sideline the goalie for 8-12 weeks. ... Jarvis, a forward, is expected to miss his sixth straight game. ... Bowers will make his season debut.