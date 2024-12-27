Hurricanes at Devils projected lineups

Hurricanes projected lineup

Seth Jarvis -- Sebastian Aho -- Jack Roslovic

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Eric Robinson -- Tyson Jost -- Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Dustin Tokarski

Scratched: None

Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee), Jack Drury (hand)

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer

Tomas Tatar -- Justin Dowling -- Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nick DeSimone

Injured: Curtis Lazar (knee), Santeri Hatakka (shoulder)

Status report

Svechnikov moved back to the second line during the Hurricanes morning skate Friday after playing left wing on the fourth line in a 5-2 loss at the Nashville Predators on Monday. ... Lazar was center on a line with Tatar and Bastian in drills following line rushes during the Devils morning skate Friday; the forward has not played since Dec. 17, when he returned from missing 21 games after having surgery on his left knee Oct. 31. He could play in the second half of a back-to-back at Carolina on Saturday. ... DeSimone, a defenseman, was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Friday.