Hurricanes at Devils projected lineups
Hurricanes projected lineup
Seth Jarvis -- Sebastian Aho -- Jack Roslovic
Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas
William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
Eric Robinson -- Tyson Jost -- Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Dustin Tokarski
Scratched: None
Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee), Jack Drury (hand)
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer
Tomas Tatar -- Justin Dowling -- Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nick DeSimone
Injured: Curtis Lazar (knee), Santeri Hatakka (shoulder)
Status report
Svechnikov moved back to the second line during the Hurricanes morning skate Friday after playing left wing on the fourth line in a 5-2 loss at the Nashville Predators on Monday. ... Lazar was center on a line with Tatar and Bastian in drills following line rushes during the Devils morning skate Friday; the forward has not played since Dec. 17, when he returned from missing 21 games after having surgery on his left knee Oct. 31. He could play in the second half of a back-to-back at Carolina on Saturday. ... DeSimone, a defenseman, was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Friday.