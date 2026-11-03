Hurricanes at Predators projected lineups

HURRICANES (12-2-2) at PREDATORS (5-4-5)
8 p.m. ET; HHN, CARNHL, SCRIPPS, SN+
Hurricanes projected lineup
William Carrier -- Sebastian Aho -- Andrei Svechnikov
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook -- Mark Jankowski -- Seth Jarvis
Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Nicolas Deslauriers
Jacob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Juuso Valimaki
Pyotr Kochetkov
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Mike Reilly
Injured: Jordan Staal (calf), Taylor Hall (upper body)
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Mavrik Bourque
Filip Forsberg -- Shane Wright -- Nils Hoglander
Vitali Pinchuk – Alexander Kerfoot -- Reid Schaefer
Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Adam Edstrom
Roman Josi -- Adam Wilsby
Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix
Daemon Hunt -- Jayden Struble
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Nicolas Hague, Ilya Lyubushkin, Jonathan Marchessault
Injured: William Trudeau (upper body)
Status report
Hall made the trip and participated in the Hurricanes’ morning skate, but coach Rod Brind'Amour said the forward will not play. … Wright is expected to make his Predators debut after being acquired in a trade with the Seattle Kraken for forward Matthew Wood on Sunday. … Marchessault, a forward, is a game-time decision due to an undisclosed issue; he did not skate Monday or Tuesday. … Hague, a defenseman, hasn’t played since being benched in the second period of a 4-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Oct. 29. He was minus-3 in 8:39 of ice time.