Hurricanes at Predators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

HURRICANES (12-2-2) at PREDATORS (5-4-5)

8 p.m. ET; HHN, CARNHL, SCRIPPS, SN+

Hurricanes projected lineup

William Carrier -- Sebastian Aho -- Andrei Svechnikov

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook -- Mark Jankowski -- Seth Jarvis

Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Nicolas Deslauriers

Jacob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Juuso Valimaki

Pyotr Kochetkov

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Mike Reilly

Injured: Jordan Staal (calf), Taylor Hall (upper body)

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Mavrik Bourque

Filip Forsberg -- Shane Wright -- Nils Hoglander

Vitali Pinchuk – Alexander Kerfoot -- Reid Schaefer

Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Adam Edstrom

Roman Josi -- Adam Wilsby

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Daemon Hunt -- Jayden Struble

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Nicolas Hague, Ilya Lyubushkin, Jonathan Marchessault

Injured: William Trudeau (upper body)

Status report

Hall made the trip and participated in the Hurricanes’ morning skate, but coach Rod Brind'Amour said the forward will not play. … Wright is expected to make his Predators debut after being acquired in a trade with the Seattle Kraken for forward Matthew Wood on Sunday. … Marchessault, a forward, is a game-time decision due to an undisclosed issue; he did not skate Monday or Tuesday. … Hague, a defenseman, hasn’t played since being benched in the second period of a 4-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Oct. 29. He was minus-3 in 8:39 of ice time.

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