Kings score 7, end Hurricanes winning streak at 8 

Kuzmenko gets 1st 2 points with Los Angeles, which has won 7 of 8; Rittich makes 34 saves in win

Hurricanes at Kings | Recap

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Kings ended the Carolina Hurricanes’ eight-game winning streak with a 7-2 victory at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.

Andrei Kuzmenko, Anze Kopitar, Tanner Jeannot, Quinton Byfield and Kevin Fiala each had a goal and an assist for the Kings (38-21-9), who have won five straight on home ice as part of a franchise record-tying 13-game home point streak (10-0-3). David Rittich made 34 saves.

Dmitry Orlov and Mark Jankowski scored, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 18 saves for the Hurricanes (42-23-4), who did not have center Jordan Staal (lower-body injury) and defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (illness).

The Kings went up 1-0 at 3:03 of the first period on Adrian Kempe’s 29th goal of the season. He scored off the rush with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Kopitar made it 2-0 on the power play at 14:39 when his sharp-angle centering pass went in off Jordan Martinook’s left skate. Kuzmenko had the primary assist, his first point for the Kings since he was acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on March 7.

Kuzmenko then extended Los Angeles’ lead to 3-0 at 19:55 on a wrist shot from the right circle off the rush.

Trevor Moore made it 4-0 at 5:58 of the second period with a wrist shot from the high slot through traffic.

Jeannot pushed it to 5-0 at 6:49 on a one-timer from the right circle through traffic set up by Alex Turcotte.

Byfield made it 6-0 at 8:41. Carolina couldn’t clear the rebound of his initial shot, and Fiala found him for a one-timer from a tight angle below the right circle.

Orlov cut it to 6-1 at 14:17 with a slap shot from the blue line.

Fiala made it 7-1 with a one-timer on the rush off a drop pass from Alex Laferriere at 18:03 of the third period, before Mark Jankowski scored eight seconds later for the 7-2 final.

Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis did not return after sustaining an apparent injury when he was pulled down on a short-handed rush by Warren Foegele 1:36 into the third period.

