Daniel Alfredsson rejoins Ottawa in player development coaching role

Chychrun has 3 points, Senators defeat Flyers

Seattle Kraken St Louis Blues game preview october 14

NHL Buzz news and notes October 13

On Tap: Oilers seek win in rematch against Canucks

prospect Andrew Cristall opened eyes at Washington camp

Morning Skate: Cooley breaks Friday the 13th curse

Penguins' Crosby, Malkin remain elite players

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Minten forced his way into Toronto roster spot

Crosby scores twice, Penguins spoil Carbery’s debut as Capitals coach

Cooley has 2 assists in NHL debut, Coyotes defeat Devils in shootout

Weekes weekend watchlist highlights top games

NHL projected lineup projections

Coyotes' Logan Cooley receives well wishes from family before NHL debut

Boston College honors Doxie McCoy

Blackhawks' Bedard, Canadiens' St. Louis share connection

Bedard to play first NHL game in Canada against Canadiens

Hurricanes at Kings

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

HURRICANES (1-0-0) at KINGS (0-1-0)

10:30 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSW

Hurricanes projected lineup

Michael Bunting -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Teuvo Teravainen -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast

Brendan Lemieux -- Jack Drury -- Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Tony DeAngelo

Antti Raanta

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Jalen Chatfield 

Injured: Andrei Svechnikov (knee)

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Carl Grundstrom      

Kevin Fiala -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Jaret Anderson-Dolan -- Blake Lizottte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Tobias Bjornfot -- Jordan Spence

Pheonix Copley

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Andreas Englund

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Suspended: Arthur Kaliyev  

Status report

Raanta and Andersen will each start during the back-to-back set, which concludes at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, but the exact rotation has not been announced. … Lemieux could make his Hurricanes debut after signing a one-year, $800,000 contract on July 11. He played three seasons with the Kings (2020-23) before being traded to the Philadelphia Flyers on March 3. … Copley will make his season debut; Talbot allowed four goals on 36 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. … Anderson-Dolan and Spence will each make his season debut after being recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Friday.