Hurricanes at Kings
Hurricanes projected lineup
Michael Bunting -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Teuvo Teravainen -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast
Brendan Lemieux -- Jack Drury -- Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Tony DeAngelo
Antti Raanta
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Jalen Chatfield
Injured: Andrei Svechnikov (knee)
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Carl Grundstrom
Kevin Fiala -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere
Jaret Anderson-Dolan -- Blake Lizottte -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Tobias Bjornfot -- Jordan Spence
Pheonix Copley
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Andreas Englund
Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Suspended: Arthur Kaliyev
Status report
Raanta and Andersen will each start during the back-to-back set, which concludes at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, but the exact rotation has not been announced. … Lemieux could make his Hurricanes debut after signing a one-year, $800,000 contract on July 11. He played three seasons with the Kings (2020-23) before being traded to the Philadelphia Flyers on March 3. … Copley will make his season debut; Talbot allowed four goals on 36 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. … Anderson-Dolan and Spence will each make his season debut after being recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Friday.