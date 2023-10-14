Hurricanes at Kings

Status report

Raanta and Andersen will each start during the back-to-back set, which concludes at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, but the exact rotation has not been announced. … Lemieux could make his Hurricanes debut after signing a one-year, $800,000 contract on July 11. He played three seasons with the Kings (2020-23) before being traded to the Philadelphia Flyers on March 3. … Copley will make his season debut; Talbot allowed four goals on 36 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. … Anderson-Dolan and Spence will each make his season debut after being recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Friday.