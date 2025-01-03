Slavin goal in 3rd sparks Hurricanes past Panthers

Slavin’s goal came after a pileup in the Panthers net. Carolina center Jesperi Kotkaniemi slid into Sergei Bobrovsky, and the Florida goalie was down in the crease when Slavin’s shot off a rebound went in from the left circle.

Officials ruled there was no goaltender interference because Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk prevented Kotkaniemi from getting off the ice and away from Bobrovsky.

Slavin added an assist, and Brent Burns and Martin Necas also scored for the Hurricanes (23-13-2), who had lost eight of nine on the road (1-6-2) coming into the game. Pyotr Kochetkov made 26 saves.

Anton Lundell scored for the Panthers (23-14-2), who have lost three of four. Bobrovsky made 37 saves.

Burns gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead 35 seconds into the game. His shot from the right boards hit Aleksander Barkov as the Florida center skated toward the net, and the puck went over the left shoulder of Bobrovsky.

The Hurricanes outshot the Panthers 16-6 in the first period.

Florida tied it 1-1 at 2:17 of the second period. Jesper Boqvist sent a pass from the right hash marks to a wide-open Lundell in the slot. Lundell froze Kochetkov with a forehand move before working the puck to his backhand and flipping it over the goalie’s shoulder.

After Slavin broke the tie, Necas made it 3-1 by deflecting a shot into an empty net at 19:32 of the third.