Hurricanes fan says hockey helped her fight cancer

It’s a rare form of cancer that impacts Black people at twice the rate of whites, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Diagnosed while visiting Washington, D.C., in 2015, Stella was sapped of her normally boundless energy, inflicted with debilitating pain, robbed her of the ability to attend Hurricanes games and nearly lost her life.

“There were a couple of times when I saw the Grim Reaper, but I decided to kick him to the curb,” she said. “But he came close a couple of times during this journey.”

Stella is in remission, thanks to her doctors at the Duke Cancer Center, the support of her family, her faith, and her love of hockey.

Teclistamab, a drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration on Oct. 25, 2022, and prescribed by doctors at Duke, is helping keep Stella’s cancer at bay.

She said hockey helped her get through the pain, the hair loss from chemotherapy, the stem cell transplant, the worries and the down days the cancer brought before the medication was prescribed.

“Watching a Hurricanes game is a very good way of killing time when you’re in bed,” said Stella, who served as a soil and water conservation supervisor for Durham from 1988-2000 and is former executive director of the North Carolina Fair Housing Center. “It can get you a little motivated. You can shout and laugh. And there’s always a Staal to watch hitting a goal. It’s just exciting.”

Danielle, an advocacy adviser for Oxfam America who also served as a soil and water conservation district member, said hockey served as an icebreaker between she and her mother when they had to discuss her cancer.

“We would talk on the phone. I would call her from Colorado and I’m like, ‘Hey, what are you doing? Just watching the game?’” Danielle said. “That’s how we would start before we got into the sort of scary bits [such as], ‘What did the doctors say?’

“For us, it eased the weight of what we had to get to. It was the appetizer, the delicious treat, and then we could always wrap up the call with, ‘Well, I’ll let you get back to the game,’ and then we could follow up the next day on what we thought. ... It was good, especially if you didn’t have the answers or the updates or the wins in the cancer fight. We could talk about the wins on the screen and the wins of the game.”

Stella knew she liked hockey from the moment she saw the Raleigh IceCaps, an ECHL team that played at Dorton Arena on the North Carolina State Fairgrounds from 1991-98. Her love for the sport deepened when the Hartford Whalers moved to the state and became the Hurricanes prior to the start of the 1997-98 season.

She became a devoted, must-own-a-jersey, stark-raving Caniac when goalie Kevin Weekes joined the team in 2002.