Hurricanes at Red Wings projected lineups

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jackson Blake -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Jordan Martinook -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Logan Stankoven

Taylor Hall -- Jack Roslovic -- Eric Robinson

Justin Robidas -- Mark Jankowski -- Tyler Jost

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Jalen Chatfield -- Scott Morrow

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Dmitry Orlov

Injured: Jordan Staal (lower body), William Carrier (lower body), Andrei Svechnikov (undisclosed)

Red Wings projected lineup

Patrick Kane -- Dylan Larkin -- Alex DeBrincat

Marco Kasper -- Michael Rasmussen -- Lucas Raymond

Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher – Jonatan Berggren

Elmer Soderblom -- Tyler Motte -- Craig Smith

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry

Justin Holl -- Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: William Lagesson

Injured: Andrew Copp (upper body), Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed), Petr Mrazek (upper body)

Status report

Robidas is expected to make his NHL debut in place of Svechnikov, a forward, who is day to day. ... Mrazek took part in the Red Wings morning skate, but coach Todd McLellan said the goalie will need some practice time before returning to the lineup.