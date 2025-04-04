Hurricanes at Red Wings projected lineups
Hurricanes projected lineup
Jackson Blake -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Jordan Martinook -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Logan Stankoven
Taylor Hall -- Jack Roslovic -- Eric Robinson
Justin Robidas -- Mark Jankowski -- Tyler Jost
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Jalen Chatfield -- Scott Morrow
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Dmitry Orlov
Injured: Jordan Staal (lower body), William Carrier (lower body), Andrei Svechnikov (undisclosed)
Red Wings projected lineup
Patrick Kane -- Dylan Larkin -- Alex DeBrincat
Marco Kasper -- Michael Rasmussen -- Lucas Raymond
Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher – Jonatan Berggren
Elmer Soderblom -- Tyler Motte -- Craig Smith
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry
Justin Holl -- Albert Johansson
Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon
Scratched: William Lagesson
Injured: Andrew Copp (upper body), Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed), Petr Mrazek (upper body)
Status report
Robidas is expected to make his NHL debut in place of Svechnikov, a forward, who is day to day. ... Mrazek took part in the Red Wings morning skate, but coach Todd McLellan said the goalie will need some practice time before returning to the lineup.