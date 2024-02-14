Coach’s Challenge: CAR @ DAL – 18:28 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Dallas

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Carolina

Explanation: Video review determined that Carolina’s Michael Bunting and Jack Drury interfered with Jake Oettinger by pushing his pad, which caused the puck to enter the net. The decision was made in accordance of Rule 69.7, which states in part, “In the event that a goalkeeper has been pushed into the net together with the puck by an attacking player after making a stop, the goal will be disallowed.”

