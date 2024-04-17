Werenski has 4 points, Blue Jackets defeat Hurricanes in regular-season finale

It was the final regular-season game for each team.

Luca Del Bel Belluz scored on his first shot in his NHL debut, Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, and Jet Greaves made 38 saves for the Blue Jackets (27-43-12), who did not qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fourth season in a row. Mathieu Olivier had two assists.

Teuvo Teravainen scored twice, Jesperi Kotkaniemi had a goal and an assist, and Spencer Martin made 19 saves for the Hurricanes (52-23-7). Stefan Noesen and Brent Burns each had two assists.

The Hurricanes, who finished second in the Metropolitan Division, will play the New York Islanders in the Eastern Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Gaudreau put the Blue Jackets ahead 4-3 at 12:18 of the second period on a wraparound.

Alex Nylander made it 5-3 at 47 seconds of the third period, and Werenski scored at 19:21 for the 6-3 final.

Del Bel Belluz put Columbus up 1-0 at 3:37 of the first period, 12 seconds after serving a penalty for too many men. He took a pass in stride from Mikael Pyyhtia and scored from the left circle.

Werenski scored on a rebound of a Kirill Marchenko shot at 5:24 for a 2-0 lead. It was his 300th NHL point (89 goals, 211 assists) in 486 games.

Kotkaniemi cut in from the right circle to make it 2-1 at 7:10 before Teravainen tied it 2-2 at 18:16 following a drop pass by Kotkaniemi.

James Malatesta, who scored his first NHL goal in the previous game against the Nashville Predators on Saturday, gave Columbus a 3-2 lead at 19:01 off a pass by Olivier to the right post.

Teravainen tied it 3-3 at 10:16 of the second period with a power-play goal.