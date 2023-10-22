O’Connor scores again, Avalanche top Hurricanes for 5th straight win

Latest News

Bedard scores for ‘electric crowd’ in Chicago home opener

Bedard rewards ‘electric crowd’ with goal in Blackhawks home opener
Saad scores twice in Blues win against Penguins

Saad scores twice in Blues win against Penguins
Golden Knights overcome Bedard goal, top Blackhawks to stay undefeated

Golden Knights overcome Bedard goal, top Blackhawks to stay undefeated
Blue Jackets recover for OT win against Wild

Roslovic scores in OT, Blue Jackets recover to defeat Wild
Anze Kopitar Kings games played record

Smiles out for Kopitar as he breaks Kings games played record
Tavares, Maple Leafs top Lightning in OT in rematch

Tavares lifts Maple Leafs past Lightning in OT again in playoff rematch
Novak scores twice in Predators win against Sharks

Novak scores twice in Predators win against Sharks
First Heritage Classic played 20 years ago brings back warm memories

First Heritage Classic played 20 years ago brings back warm memories
Caufield scores in OT, lifts Canadiens in win against Capitals

Caufield, Canadiens recover for OT victory against Capitals
Skinner has goal, assist in Sabres win against Islanders

Skinner sparks Sabres in win against Islanders
Dallas Stars Ed Belfour Ken Hitchcock Hall of Fame

Stars honor legends Belfour, Hitchcock, who drop puck before game
Pavelski scores in OT, Stars recover to defeat Flyers

Pavelski scores in OT, Stars recover to defeat Flyers
Vejmelka, Coyotes defeat Ducks in home opener

Vejmelka, Coyotes defeat Ducks in home opener
Flames' Rasmus Andersson suspended 4 games

Andersson suspended 4 games for actions in Flames game
Red Wings top Senators in DeBrincat return to Ottawa

Red Wings defeat Senators in DeBrincat return to Ottawa
NHL projected lineup projections

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Marc Staal out weeks with upper-body injury

Staal out longer term for Flyers with upper-body injury
Tyler Seguin forgets ID, not recognized by security before game

Seguin forgets ID, not recognized by security before game against Golden Knights

O’Connor scores again, Avalanche top Hurricanes for 5th straight win

Forward has short-handed goal in 3rd consecutive game, Lehkonen gets 3 points

Recap: Hurricanes at Avalanche 10.21.23

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Logan O'Connor scored a short-handed goal in his third straight game, and the Colorado Avalanche won their fifth in a row to remain undefeated, 6-4 against the Carolina Hurricanes at Ball Arena on Saturday.

O’Connor became the first player in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques franchise history to have each of his first three goals in a season come while short-handed. He also had an assist.

Artturi Lehkonen had a goal and two assists, and Ryan Johansen and Nathan MacKinnon each had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche (5-0-0). Alexandar Georgiev made 23 saves.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jaccob Slavin each had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes (3-3-0), who are 2-3-0 entering the final game of a six-game road trip. Pyotr Kochetkov made 22 saves.

Kotkaniemi gave Carolina a 1-0 lead at 16:09 of the first period when he scored on a centering pass from between the circles.

Johansen tied it 1-1 on the power play at 19:54 after redirecting a crossing pass from MacKinnon with his skate at the back side of the net.

O’Connor put Colorado ahead 2-1 at 1:57 of the second period, scoring short-handed when he split the defense and backhanded the puck off Kochetkov and in.

Burns tied it 2-2 at 9:17 while on the power play when he beat Georgiev over the shoulder with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Bunting gave the Hurricanes a 3-2 lead at 10:42 off the second period after gathering a loose rebound, turning, and shooting it over the leg of Georgiev.

Fredrik Olofsson tied it 2-2 at 12:21 when the beat Kochetkov over the glove with a snap shot.

Lehkonen put the Avalanche ahead 4-3 at 14:10 with a power-play goal.

MacKinnon extended it to 5-3 at 15:57 of the second when he scored on a centering pass from Lehkonen from between the circles. Rantanen pushed it to 6-3 at 19:35 on the power play.

Slavin scored on a slap shot from above the left circle at 12:26 of the third period for the 6-4 final.