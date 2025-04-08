Hurricanes at Sabres projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

HURRICANES (46-26-4) at SABRES (34-36-6)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG-B

Hurricanes projected lineup

Seth Jarvis -- Sebastian Aho -- Jackson Blake

Taylor Hall -- Jack Roslovic -- Logan Stankoven

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Andrei Svechnikov

Tyson Jost -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Scott Morrow

Injured: Jesperi Kotkaniemi (undisclosed), William Carrier (lower body), Jesper Fast (neck)

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

JJ Peterka -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Jason Zucker -- Peyton Krebs -- Alex Tuch

Beck Malenstyn -- Noah Ostlund -- Sam Lafferty

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Bowen Byram -- Connor Clifton

James Reimer

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Jacob Bryson

Injured: Tyson Kozak (hip strain), Jordan Greenway (lower body), Josh Norris (middle body)

Status report

Staal and Svechnikov each is expected to return; Staal has missed four games because of a lower-body injury and Svechnikov two because of an undisclosed injury. … Kotkaniemi will be out at least a week after the forward was injured during a 5-1 loss at the Boston Bruins on Saturday, but Hurricanes coach coach Rod Brind’Amour said it’s “nothing too serious.” ... The Sabres are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-3 win against the Bruins on Sunday.

