Hurricanes at Sabres projected lineups
Hurricanes projected lineup
Seth Jarvis -- Sebastian Aho -- Jackson Blake
Taylor Hall -- Jack Roslovic -- Logan Stankoven
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Andrei Svechnikov
Tyson Jost -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Scott Morrow
Injured: Jesperi Kotkaniemi (undisclosed), William Carrier (lower body), Jesper Fast (neck)
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson
JJ Peterka -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Jason Zucker -- Peyton Krebs -- Alex Tuch
Beck Malenstyn -- Noah Ostlund -- Sam Lafferty
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Bowen Byram -- Connor Clifton
James Reimer
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Jacob Bryson
Injured: Tyson Kozak (hip strain), Jordan Greenway (lower body), Josh Norris (middle body)
Status report
Staal and Svechnikov each is expected to return; Staal has missed four games because of a lower-body injury and Svechnikov two because of an undisclosed injury. … Kotkaniemi will be out at least a week after the forward was injured during a 5-1 loss at the Boston Bruins on Saturday, but Hurricanes coach coach Rod Brind’Amour said it’s “nothing too serious.” ... The Sabres are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-3 win against the Bruins on Sunday.