Svechnikov, Hurricanes defeat Bruins for 3rd straight win

Sparks Carolina with lacrosse-style goal; Boston’s 4-game winning streak ends

CAR@BOS: Svechnikov opens scoring with 'Michigan' goal

By Joe Pohoryles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BOSTON -- Andrei Svechnikov scored a lacrosse-style goal and had an assist for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 4-1 win against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Tuesday.

Seth Jarvis had a goal and an assist, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 22 saves for Carolina (50-22-7), which has won three in a row and five of six. Jaccob Slavin had two assists.

Charlie McAvoy scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves for Boston (46-18-15), which had its four-game win streak ended.

Martin Necas appeared to score on a sharp-angle shot at 1:59 of the first period, but it was waved off an official review.

Svechnikov gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 10:55 of the second period with a lacrosse-style shot from behind the net.

Teuvo Teravainen pushed it to 2-0 at 13:05, tapping in Svechnikov’s centering pass on the doorstep.

McAvoy cut it to 2-1 at 16:56 with a one-timer from the left circle.

Jake Guentzel extended it to 3-1 at 10:14 of the third period. His shot on the left side of the net slipped past Swayman and sat on the goal line, and Bruins forward Pavel Zacha’s attempt to clear the puck went in off Swayman’s right leg.

Guentzel extended his point streak to six games (four goals, six assists). He has 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) in 15 games since being acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 7.

Jarvis scored a short-handed goal at 13:22, rebounding his initial shot off the rush with a wraparound for the 4-1 final.

