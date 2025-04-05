Hurricanes at Bruins projected lineups

HURRICANES (46-25-4) at BRUINS (30-37-9)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NESN
Hurricanes projected lineup
Jackson Blake -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Jordan Martinook -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Logan Stankoven
Taylor Hall -- Jack Roslovic -- Eric Robinson
Justin Robidas -- Mark Jankowski -- Tyson Jost
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Sean Walker -- Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Scott Morrow
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Dmitry Orlov
Injured: Jordan Staal (lower body), William Carrier (lower body), Andrei Svechnikov (undisclosed), Jesper Fast (neck)
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Pavel Zacha -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Fabian Lysell
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- Vinni Lettieri
Jakub Lauko -- John Beecher -- Cole Koepke
Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju
Parker Wotherspoon -- Andrew Peeke
Mason Lohrei -- Ian Mitchell
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Michael Callahan, Patrick Brown
Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder), Hampus Lindholm (knee), Mark Kastelic (upper body)
Status report
Andersen could start after Kochetkov allowed four goals on 20 shots in a 5-3 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. ... The Bruins will juggle their forward lines; Elias Lindholm will center Pastrnak and Geekie, and Zacha moves to left wing with Mittelstadt at center and Lysell at right wing on the second line. ... Minten was recalled on an emergency basis from Providence of the American Hockey League on Saturday, and forward Jeffrey Viel was reassigned to Providence.