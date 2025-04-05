Hurricanes at Bruins projected lineups

HURRICANES (46-25-4) at BRUINS (30-37-9)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NESN

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jackson Blake -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Jordan Martinook -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Logan Stankoven

Taylor Hall -- Jack Roslovic -- Eric Robinson

Justin Robidas -- Mark Jankowski -- Tyson Jost

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Sean Walker -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Scott Morrow

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Dmitry Orlov

Injured: Jordan Staal (lower body), William Carrier (lower body), Andrei Svechnikov (undisclosed), Jesper Fast (neck)

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Pavel Zacha -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Fabian Lysell

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- Vinni Lettieri

Jakub Lauko -- John Beecher -- Cole Koepke

Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju

Parker Wotherspoon -- Andrew Peeke

Mason Lohrei -- Ian Mitchell

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Michael Callahan, Patrick Brown

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder), Hampus Lindholm (knee), Mark Kastelic (upper body)

Status report

Andersen could start after Kochetkov allowed four goals on 20 shots in a 5-3 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. ... The Bruins will juggle their forward lines; Elias Lindholm will center Pastrnak and Geekie, and Zacha moves to left wing with Mittelstadt at center and Lysell at right wing on the second line. ... Minten was recalled on an emergency basis from Providence of the American Hockey League on Saturday, and forward Jeffrey Viel was reassigned to Providence.