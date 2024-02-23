Capitals concern 'fairly high' for Oshie following noncontact injury

Forward had to be helped down tunnel after crawling off ice in 3rd period of Lightning win

wsh-oshie-injury

© Winslow Townson/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The Washington Capitals have a "fairly high" concern regarding forward T.J. Oshie, who sustained a noncontact injury midway through the third period of a 5-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

"We'll evaluate. I'll know more tomorrow, but it's never a good sign when you see a player leaving the ice like that," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said.

Oshie sustained the injury while making a move to hold the puck in at the blue line. He then crawled off the ice and sat on the bench briefly before being helped down the tunnel.

"I'll be back," Oshie posted on X after the game. "Thanks for the love Caps fans. #NoBadDays."

Washington (26-21-8), which has won three in a row, is five points behind the Lightning for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Related Content

McMichael scores twice, Capitals get past Lightning

Latest News

Matthews scores No. 52, Maple Leafs cruise past Golden Knights

Sissons has 3 points for Predators in win against Kings

Kadri scores in OT to lift Flames past Bruins

McCann has 4 points, Kraken hand Canucks 4th straight loss

Blues pull away with 3 goals in 32 seconds, shut out Islanders

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini

Unmasked: Hellebuyck uses anticipation, experience to be 1 of NHL’s best

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Bains living dream after debut with Canucks as rare Punjabi NHL player

Rangers defeat Devils, extend winning streak to 9

Kane, Red Wings rally to defeat Avalanche in OT for 3rd straight win 

McMichael scores twice, Capitals get past Lightning

Aho's goal with 19 seconds left lifts Hurricanes past Panthers 

Norris scores twice, Senators hand Stars 4th straight loss

Bedard 'pumped' to face Kane for 1st time when Blackhawks host Red Wings 

Jarry makes 30 saves, Letang scores twice for Penguins in win against Canadiens

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker

Bemstrom traded to Penguins by Blue Jackets