Capitals concern 'fairly high' for Oshie following noncontact injury

The Washington Capitals have a "fairly high" concern regarding forward T.J. Oshie, who sustained a noncontact injury midway through the third period of a 5-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

"We'll evaluate. I'll know more tomorrow, but it's never a good sign when you see a player leaving the ice like that," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said.

Oshie sustained the injury while making a move to hold the puck in at the blue line. He then crawled off the ice and sat on the bench briefly before being helped down the tunnel.

"I'll be back," Oshie posted on X after the game. "Thanks for the love Caps fans. #NoBadDays."

Washington (26-21-8), which has won three in a row, is five points behind the Lightning for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.