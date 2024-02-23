McMichael scores twice, Capitals get past Lightning

Dylan Strome and Tom Wilson each had two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 27 saves for Capitals (26-21-8).

Brandon Hagel, Nicholas Paul and Tyler Motte scored for the Lightning (30-23-5), who have lost three straight, all at home. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves.

Rasmus Sandin put Washington ahead 4-3 at 15:01 of the third period with a wrist shot from the high slot off a pass from behind the net by Aliaksei Protas.

McMichael scored into an empty net at 18:58 for the 5-3 final. He has five goals in his past four games.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 2:30 of the first period after he split two defenders and scored with a backhand from the right face-off circle.

McMichael extended the lead to 2-0 at 16:19 with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Hagel cut it 2-1 at 9:16 of the second period with a shot from the left circle that beat Lindgren to the stick side. Hagel extended his point streak to 11 games (16 points; eight goals, 18 assists).

Anthony Mantha pushed it to 3-1 at 12:14 when he finished off a 3-on-1 rush with a one-timer to the near post.

Paul cut it to 3-2 at 2:42 of the third period after he charged past Capitals defenseman Ethan Bear and beat Lindgren on the backhand.

Motte tied it 3-3 at 3:06 with a wrist shot from the left hash marks.

Capitals forward T.J. Oshie left the game midway through the third period with what appeared to be a noncontact injury. He crawled off the ice, sat on the bench briefly and was helped down the tunnel.

Lightning defenseman Haydn Fleury left the game in the first period after taking a hit from Wilson along the end boards.