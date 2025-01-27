Hughes 'playing the best I've played in my career' for Canucks ahead of 4 Nations

Quinn Hughes, the reigning Norris Trophy winner, has taken his game to another level and is trying to drag the Vancouver Canucks with him.

Hughes is making a strong case to win his second straight award given to the best defenseman in the NHL. He leads the Canucks into Enterprise Center to face the St. Louis Blues on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Prime) off a two-goal performance in a 2-1 win against the Washington Capitals at Rogers Arena on Saturday.

"I think I'm playing the best I've played in my career," Hughes said afterwards. "In saying that, it's a really hard league, it's a humbling league, so for me, I'm just really trying to refocus every single day; try to keep my body healthy, be at my best, be a good leader and see where that goes."

Selected by Vancouver with the No. 7 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, Hughes did not take long to showcase his star potential. He had 53 points (eight goals, 45 assists) in 68 games as a rookie in 2019-20 and was named a finalist for the Calder Trophy, won by Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar.

This season, Hughes has 54 points (14 goals, 40 assists) in 44 games while averaging 25:23 of ice time. Only defensemen Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets (26:47), Mikhail Sergachev of the Utah Hockey Club (25:45) and Makar (25:42), play more on a nightly basis.

"If you talk about his consistency, he does it every night," Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said. "Very rarely does he have an off night and when he gets that puck he's going north, he's either skating it or he's making a play north. There's no indecision in his game. He takes it upon himself, and he almost wants to carry the team on his back. We have to be careful of that because he can't do it alone. He has that mentality."