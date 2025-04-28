Xhekaj of Canadiens, McIlrath of Capitals fined for unsportmanlike conduct

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League announced today that it has fined the Montreal Canadiens and Washington Capitals $25,000 each for unsportsmanlike conduct during warm-ups prior to Game 4 of their First Round series on Sunday, April 27. The fine money goes to the NHL Foundation.

Additionally, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety has fined Montreal’s Arber Xhekaj $3,385.42 and Washington’s Dylan McIlrath $2,018.23, both the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for unsportsmanlike conduct during Sunday’s warm-ups. The fine money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.