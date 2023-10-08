Latest News

Complete NHL 2023-24 season preview guide

Complete NHL 2023-24 season preview coverage
NHL stars discuss Connor Bedard expectations

McDavid, NHL stars expect Bedard to handle expectations with Blackhawks
Free agency signings 2023

NHL Free Agent Tracker
Josh Norris out indefinitely for Ottawa Senators with shoulder injury

Norris out indefinitely for Senators with shoulder injury
NHL preseason roundup for October 7

Preseason roundup: Eichel gets 5 points for Golden Knights
Domi walks out with Drake during Toronto concert stop

Tie Domi walks out with Drake during Toronto concert stop
NHL Buzz: Sam Bennett doubtful for Panthers opener

NHL Buzz: Bennett ‘doubtful’ for Panthers season opener
Pittsburgh Penguins fan attends first hockey game

Penguins fan celebrates 88th birthday at first hockey game
Hartman signs 3-year, $12 million contract with Wild

Hartman signs 3-year, $12 million contract with Wild
Calder Trophy winner debated by NHL staff writers

Calder Trophy winner debated by NHL.com writers
NHL preseason results October 6

Preseason roundup: Devils shut out Islanders, finish undefeated
Eichel seeks Stanley Cup repeat with Vegas

Eichel hungry for another Stanley Cup championship with Golden Knights
Sabres' Savoie to practice after upper-body injury

Savoie practices with Sabres for 1st time since upper-body injury
NHL Buzz: Knight to start season in AHL for Panthers

NHL Buzz: Panthers assign Knight to AHL to start season
Jamie Drysdale signs 3 year contract with Anaheim Ducks

Drysdale signs 3-year contract with Ducks, was restricted free agent
Washington Capitals canine calendar photoshoot

Capitals pose with their dogs, rescue animals for annual calendar
Winnipeg Jets 2023-24 season preview

Jets season preview: Future of Hellebuyck, Scheifele must be decided
Klingberg expected to be ready for Maple Leafs season opener

Klingberg expected to be 'full-go' for Maple Leafs season opener

Canadiens 6, Senators 4

Recap: Canadiens at Senators 10.7.23

Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal with 3:30 remaining in the third period for the Montreal Canadiens, who rallied past the Ottawa Senators for a 6-4 win at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Saturday.

Caufield's goal came after Sean Monahan tied it 4-4 with 6:03 remaining in the third.

Arber Xhekaj scored at 17:58 for the 6-4 final.

Monahan and Nick Suzuki each had a goal and an assist, Jordan Harris had two assists, and Sam Montembeault made 21 saves for the Canadiens (2-4-0).

Roby Jarventie scored his fourth goal of the preseason, and Mads Sogaard made 32 saves for the Senators (7-1-0).

Each team was playing its final game of the preseason.

Juraj Slafkovsky scored 33 seconds into the first period to give the Canadiens a 1-0 lead.

Parker Kelly responded at 1:44 to tie it 1-1, but Michael Pezzetta put Montreal back in front 2-1 at 14:04.

Suzuki pushed it to 3-1 at 8:26 of the second period.

Dominik Kubalik scored 47 seconds later to cut it to 3-2.

Jarventie tied it 3-3 at 6:05 of the third period, scoring five-hole from in front after getting behind the defense. Ridly Greig then scored 16 seconds later to put Ottawa ahead 4-3.