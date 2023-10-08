Canadiens 6, Senators 4

Caufield's goal came after Sean Monahan tied it 4-4 with 6:03 remaining in the third.

Arber Xhekaj scored at 17:58 for the 6-4 final.

Monahan and Nick Suzuki each had a goal and an assist, Jordan Harris had two assists, and Sam Montembeault made 21 saves for the Canadiens (2-4-0).

Roby Jarventie scored his fourth goal of the preseason, and Mads Sogaard made 32 saves for the Senators (7-1-0).

Each team was playing its final game of the preseason.

Juraj Slafkovsky scored 33 seconds into the first period to give the Canadiens a 1-0 lead.

Parker Kelly responded at 1:44 to tie it 1-1, but Michael Pezzetta put Montreal back in front 2-1 at 14:04.

Suzuki pushed it to 3-1 at 8:26 of the second period.

Dominik Kubalik scored 47 seconds later to cut it to 3-2.

Jarventie tied it 3-3 at 6:05 of the third period, scoring five-hole from in front after getting behind the defense. Ridly Greig then scored 16 seconds later to put Ottawa ahead 4-3.