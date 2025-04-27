Fowler becomes stabilizing force for Blues heading into Game 4 against Jets

Defenseman acquired in December looks to help St. Louis even West 1st Round

Cam Fowler calm presence on Blues Game 4

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- The first thing you notice about Cam Fowler when you talk to him is how relaxed he is. Apparently, that serenity is constant in the St. Louis Blues defenseman.

“When you talk to him, it’s like his pulse never gets above 60. It’s like, ‘Oh, OK, I did that wrong? No problem. What should I have done?’” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said in a more relaxed voice.

“My voice might be elevated, I don’t know, but he’s like, ‘I understand. Thank you.’ Even if you praise him, ‘Hey, five-point night, great game,’ he says, ‘Oh, I appreciate it.’ He's just really calm.”

That was Fowler’s reaction when he had five points (one goal, four assists), a Blues record for points in a playoff game by a defenseman, when they defeated the Winnipeg Jets 7-2 in Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round on Thursday.

“I’m thankful, I’m happy that I was able to contribute and help our team get a win,” was the first thing he said.

But that cool demeanor and veteran presence was exactly what the Blues needed and why they acquired him from the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 14. He couldn’t have been a bigger help on Thursday and now the Blues, down 2-1 in the best-of-7 series, are a confident group entering Game 4 at Enterprise Center on Sunday (1 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MAX, truTV, TBS, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“He’s been remarkable,” Montgomery said of Fowler on Thursday. “I told him after the game, ‘Thank God you’re not in Anaheim anymore.’”

Fowler became the eighth defenseman in NHL history with five or more points in a postseason game. Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche was the most recent to do it, with a goal and four assists in Game 4 of the 2022 Western Conference Final. Paul Coffey has the record with six points (one goal, five assists) for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the 1985 Campbell Conference Final.

WPG@STL, Gm3: Fowler records 5-point night in Game 3

Fowler has seven points (one goal, six assists) in his past three games. He has a four-game point streak (one goal, eight assists), which includes the Blues’ final regular-season game against the Utah Hockey Club.

“He’s like the little piece of the puzzle we were missing from the start of the season,” Blues forward Radek Faksa said. “He’s obviously a good skater, has lots of experience running the power play. Since he got here the power play’s gotten way better. He’s huge for us and playing really well.”

Indeed, the Blues’ power play went 31-for-124 (25 percent, 10th in NHL) since Dec. 15, the day after Fowler’s first game with the Blues. St. Louis’ power play was 12-for-71 (16.9 percent, 26th in the League) before Fowler was acquired.

The 33-year-old laughed at Montgomery’s description of him, saying part of that calmness comes from being a father. He and his wife Jasmine have two boys, Beau who was born March 8 and Charlie, who turned 3 on Saturday. Fowler said it also comes from time in the League.

“I think that’s something that’s developed over time. Now that I have a couple of kids at home and I’m whatever, 15 years in [the NHL], I think it just helps give me perspective and know that, in the grand scheme of things, there are bigger things in life than hockey,” he said.

“So, I’m just happy to be here competing and I think it just helps me stay grounded, having my family and my boys. That’s helped my overall demeanor as my career’s gone on.”

Bruce Boudreau, who coached Fowler with the Ducks from 2011-16, said the Blues acquiring him “was the best deal of all the trade deadline deals” prior to the March 7 NHL Trade Deadline.

“He’s playing with better players and they’re not all younger players. For the last five years in Anaheim, he’s been the senior citizen and he’s been the guy having to teach the young guys, the young defense. Now he’s fitting in and he’s playing with (defenseman Colton) Parayko, he’s playing with guys that are on his level,” Boudreau said.

“I think it’s a real lift off his shoulders. He doesn’t have to take care of this guy and that guy. He just worries about his own job. I’m sure whoever’s running the defense or Jim (Montgomery) said, ‘Just go be you, man.’ And when he’s himself, he’s a really good first-pass guy, jumping into the play.”

The No. 12 pick by the Ducks in the 2010 NHL Draft, Fowler has 493 points (105 goals, 388 assists) in 1,042 career games with the Ducks and Blues. His 15 seasons with the Ducks made him the longest-tenured player for them and he’s second for Anaheim in games played (991 games) behind former forward Ryan Getzlaf (1,157).

Boudreau said Fowler was “more of a really solid defenseman and a great teammate,” in Boudreau’s time in Anaheim.

“When [the Ducks] were good, when they went to the second round, or the conference final or anything, Cam was the guy who was the leader on defense. No matter how good a defense you had, he was the one who played 24 minutes a night when you had Hampus Lindholm, and you had Shea Theodore, and you had Sami Vatanen and Josh Manson. He was still the guy,” Boudreau said of former Ducks defensemen.

“What I see now is a different style of play where he’s being way more aggressive offensively, and they’re giving him that power to go. He's showing he can be an elite offensive defenseman.”

Fowler has gotten very comfortable in his surroundings, a benefit of being traded in December instead of March. He’s fit in well and is thrilled to be back in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“That’s why we play as athletes is to have the opportunity to play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. That’s something that I’ve been missing the past little while. So, to have that opportunity I’m very grateful,” he said.

“We had a lot of success early on in Anaheim and you can get a little spoiled. Because once it goes away, it’s hard to get back. I know how hard it is just to get to this point, so I’m happy to be competing and playing in meaningful games. That’s what matters most.”

