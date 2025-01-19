Wolf makes 38 saves to lift Flames past Jets

Coleman has goal, 2 assists for Calgary; Winnipeg snaps 3-game win streak

Flames at Jets | Recap

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG — Dustin Wolf made 38 saves for the Calgary Flames in a 3-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Saturday.

Blake Coleman had a goal and two assists, and Matt Coronato and Andrei Kuzmenko also scored for the Flames (22-16-7), who had lost two straight.

Adam Lowry scored for the Jets (31-13-3), who had won three straight. Eric Comrie made 19 saves.

Coronato made it 1-0 Flames at 13:32 of the first period when he took Coleman’s pass from the sideboards and went post-and-in with a one-timer from outside the top of the slot.

Kuzmenko made it 2-0 on the power play at 15:14 of the second. Coleman’s cross-ice pass set up Kuzmenko to score with a wrist shot from just inside the right circle.

Lowry cut it to 2-1 when his redirection of Colin Miller’s rising point shot bounced off the ice and went between Wolf's pads at 2:15 of the third.

Coleman nearly scored to extend Calgary’s lead at 6:36 when his shot hit both posts before momentarily rolling along the goal line.

Coleman lifted a backhander into the empty net at 18:55 for the 3-1 final.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Ullmark day to day, will travel for Ottawa's 3-game road trip

Maple Leafs score 7 straight goals, come back to top Canadiens

Kucherov, Guentzel each has 3 points, Lightning cool off Red Wings

Capitals hold off Penguins, extend point streak to 10

Shesterkin makes 27 saves, Rangers top Blue Jackets in double shutout

Knight makes 34 saves, Panthers shut out Ducks

Lehkonen's 4 points help Avalanche defeat Stars

Senators score twice in final minutes, rally past Bruins in shootout

Washington Capitals Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Brink scores go-ahead goal in 3rd period, Flyers defeat Devils

Lundqvist meets fan wearing jersey during ski trip

Ullmark’s kids make homemade signs for Swayman before Bruins, Senators matchup

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Ference excited Hockey Day in Canada spotlights Canmore, Alberta

Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award nominations open

NHL EDGE stats: 5 reasons behind surprising Blue Jackets

NHL Buzz: Andersen activated from injured reserve by Hurricanes

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today