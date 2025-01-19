Wolf makes 38 saves to lift Flames past Jets

Blake Coleman had a goal and two assists, and Matt Coronato and Andrei Kuzmenko also scored for the Flames (22-16-7), who had lost two straight.

Adam Lowry scored for the Jets (31-13-3), who had won three straight. Eric Comrie made 19 saves.

Coronato made it 1-0 Flames at 13:32 of the first period when he took Coleman’s pass from the sideboards and went post-and-in with a one-timer from outside the top of the slot.

Kuzmenko made it 2-0 on the power play at 15:14 of the second. Coleman’s cross-ice pass set up Kuzmenko to score with a wrist shot from just inside the right circle.

Lowry cut it to 2-1 when his redirection of Colin Miller’s rising point shot bounced off the ice and went between Wolf's pads at 2:15 of the third.

Coleman nearly scored to extend Calgary’s lead at 6:36 when his shot hit both posts before momentarily rolling along the goal line.

Coleman lifted a backhander into the empty net at 18:55 for the 3-1 final.