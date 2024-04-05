Vilardi scores hat trick, Jets top Flames, clinch playoff berth

Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and an assist and Tyler Toffoli also scored for the Jets (46-24-6), who have won their past two games after dropping six straight. Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves and Josh Morrissey had two assists.

MacKenzie Weegar had a goal and an assist and Dustin Wolf made 40 saves for the Flames (34-36-5), who have lost seven of eight (1-7-0). The Flames were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.

Weegar made it 1-0 Flames with a power-play goal at 4:35 of the first period. Jonathan Huberdeau found Weegar in the high slot and he scored with a wrist shot.

The Jets then scored two goals in a span of 1:57 in the first. Vilardi tied it 1-1 on the power play at 12:59 when Kyle Connor set him up on a slap pass, and Ehlers made it 2-1 at 14:56 when Cole Perfetti found him with a cross-slot pass that Ehlers quickly slid under Wolf.

Daniil Miromanov tied it 2-2 at 10:34, deflecting Weegar's point shot.

Toffoli restored the Jets lead with a power-play goal at 15:35 to make it 3-2.

Vilardi extended it to 4-2 at 8:44 of the third, batting down Morrissey’s shot and banging it in, before scoring into an empty net at 18:56 for the 5-2 final.

At 19:16 of the second period, Calgary forward Martin Pospisil was given a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for elbowing Winnipeg defenseman Josh Morrissey.

Jets center Adam Lowry left the game in the third period after taking a hit from Flames center Kevin Rooney.