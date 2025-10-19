Marner gets 1st 2 goals for Golden Knights in win against Flames

Stone, Eichel each has 4 points, Vegas extends point streak to 6

Flames at Golden Knights | Recap

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- Mitch Marner scored twice as the Vegas Golden Knights extended their point streak to six with a 6-1 victory against the Calgary Flames at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

The goals were Marner’s first two with the Golden Knights after being acquired on July 1 in a trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Mark Stone had a four-point night (two goals and two assists) but left the game at 14:20 of the third period after falling awkwardly on the ice.

Ivan Barbashev had a goal and an assist, while Jack Eichel added four assists for the Golden Knights (4-0-2), who have won three in a row. Adin Hill made 26 saves.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored in his first game after missing the first five games with an undisclosed injury. Dustin Wolf made 14 saves before being replaced by Devin Cooley in the third period for the Flames (1-5-0), who have lost five in a row. Cooley made eight saves in relief.

Marner gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead 46 seconds into the first period. Ivan Barbashev took the puck off a Kevin Bahl misplay off the end board and found Marner in the low slot.

Huberdeau tied the game 1-1 at 3:42 on the power play, poking in a loose puck in the crease after it hit Zach Whitecloud’s skate.

Tomas Hertl reclaimed the 2-1 lead at 5:39 with a one-timer in the low slot on a pass from Stone, who was below the goal line on the power play.

Stone pushed it to 3-1 at 15:03, tapping in an Eichel cross-ice feed into an open net.

Barbashev extended it to 4-1 at 3:57 of the second period, redirecting a Kaedan Korczak slapshot.

Marner scored his second of the game at 19:06 after dragging the puck to his backhand through the crease and lifting it over Wolf's pad to bring the score to 5-1.

Stone scored his second of the game to make it 6-1 at 2:37 of the third period, tapping in a rebound off Hertl’s shot on the power play.

Latest News

Jarry makes 31 saves, Penguins shut out Sharks 

Jarvis scores in OT, Hurricanes edge Kings to stay undefeated

MacKinnon scores 2 goals, Avalanche top Bruins

Tavares accomplishes rare feat with 500th point for Maple Leafs

Cates scores in OT, Flyers rally past Wild

Greatest Save Candidate: Wedgewood shocks Beecher with stunning glove save

NHL On Tap: Red Wings look to remain on roll against Oilers

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Guenther taking ‘another step forward’ as part of Mammoth’s youth movement

Panarin gets 4 points to help Rangers rally past Canadiens

Tkachuk out 6-8 weeks for Senators after thumb surgery

Kyrou scores 1st goal of season, Blues hold off Stars

Scheifele becomes franchise points leader for Jets in win against Predators

Kraken show love for Mariners, who are single win away from 1st World Series berth

Marchenko's goal in 3rd period lifts Blue Jackets past Lightning

Mahura's OT goal lifts Kraken past Maple Leafs

Sharks serenaded by mariachi band during pregame soccer

NHL Status Report: Huberdeau likely to make season debut for Flames