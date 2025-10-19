Marner gets 1st 2 goals for Golden Knights in win against Flames

The goals were Marner’s first two with the Golden Knights after being acquired on July 1 in a trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Mark Stone had a four-point night (two goals and two assists) but left the game at 14:20 of the third period after falling awkwardly on the ice.

Ivan Barbashev had a goal and an assist, while Jack Eichel added four assists for the Golden Knights (4-0-2), who have won three in a row. Adin Hill made 26 saves.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored in his first game after missing the first five games with an undisclosed injury. Dustin Wolf made 14 saves before being replaced by Devin Cooley in the third period for the Flames (1-5-0), who have lost five in a row. Cooley made eight saves in relief.

Marner gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead 46 seconds into the first period. Ivan Barbashev took the puck off a Kevin Bahl misplay off the end board and found Marner in the low slot.

Huberdeau tied the game 1-1 at 3:42 on the power play, poking in a loose puck in the crease after it hit Zach Whitecloud’s skate.

Tomas Hertl reclaimed the 2-1 lead at 5:39 with a one-timer in the low slot on a pass from Stone, who was below the goal line on the power play.

Stone pushed it to 3-1 at 15:03, tapping in an Eichel cross-ice feed into an open net.

Barbashev extended it to 4-1 at 3:57 of the second period, redirecting a Kaedan Korczak slapshot.

Marner scored his second of the game at 19:06 after dragging the puck to his backhand through the crease and lifting it over Wolf's pad to bring the score to 5-1.

Stone scored his second of the game to make it 6-1 at 2:37 of the third period, tapping in a rebound off Hertl’s shot on the power play.