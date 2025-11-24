Flames score 5 straight, defeat Canucks for 3rd win in row

Blake Coleman had a goal and an assist, and Rasmus Andersson had three assists to extend his point streak to five games (two goals, eight assists) for the Flames (8-13-3), who have won three in a row for the first time this season.

Dustin Wolf made 28 saves for Calgary, which was coming off a 3-2 shootout win at home against the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

Defensemen Filip Hronek and Quinn Hughes scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 16 saves for the Canucks (9-12-2), who have lost three in a row and are 1-4-2 in their past seven.

Hronek put Vancouver ahead 1-0 at 1:05 of the first period. Skating in on a 2-on-1, Hronek stopped near the bottom of the right circle to let defenseman Kevin Bahl slide by before roofing a wrist shot over Wolf’s glove.

Frost tied it 1-1 at 7:33, redirecting Andersson's slap pass from the top of the right circle under the blocker of Lankinen.

Zary then put the Flames in front 2-1 at 8:08. Coleman's centering pass hit off Canucks forward Aatu Raty and deflected toward the net, where Backland poked it on goal with one hand on his stick. Lankinen made the initial save, but the rebound dropped down in the crease, where Zary knocked it past the sprawling goaltender.

It was his second goal of the season and his first since a 4-3 shootout win against the Edmonton Oilers in the Flames' season opener on Oct. 8.

Bahl made it 3-1 at 10:37 of the second period, skating unchecked to the left face-off dot before scoring with a backdoor pass that deflected in off the left skate of Canucks defenseman Tom Willander as he battled Joel Farabee at the right post.

Yegor Sharangovich pushed the lead to 4-1 at 16:31 by batting a rebound out of the air after Andersson’s one-timer from above the circles bounced out of Lankinen’s glove.

Coleman made it 5-1 with a short-handed goal at 7:59 of the third period. He got a step on Elias Pettersson and reached out with one hand to redirect Backlund's centering pass five-hole on Lankinen.

Hughes scored on a solo rush during the same power play at 8:16 for the 5-2 final.