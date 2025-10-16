Hayton, Peterka score, Mammoth win home opener against Flames

It was the first home game for the franchise under the Mammoth nickname, with a new branding for the second season in Utah that included new jerseys and a new mascot, and it followed an extensive offseason renovation at Delta Center to adapt the arena for hockey.

Kevin Stenlund also scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 19 saves for the Mammoth (2-2-0), who have won back-to-back home openers in their first two seasons as a franchise.

Rasmus Andersson scored, and Devin Cooley made 29 saves for the Flames (1-4-0), who have lost four games in a row.

Andersson opened the scoring on a power play at 8:37 of the first period, redirecting a pass from Morgan Frost low in the slot to give the Flames a 1-0 lead.

Hayton answered back at 1:16 of the second period as he beat Cooley on the glove side off a pass from Nick Schmaltz to tie the game 1-1.

Peterka gave the Mammoth a 2-1 lead at 4:24 on a breakaway goal that beat Cooley on the blocker side.

Stenlund added an empty net goal at 19:37 for the 3-1 final.