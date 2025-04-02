Vejmelka makes 33 saves, Utah Hockey Club defeats Flames

Wolf stops 25 shots for Calgary, which has lost 3 of 4

Flames at Utah Hockey Club | Recap

By Matt Komma
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SALT LAKE CITY -- Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves, and the Utah Hockey Club defeated the Calgary Flames 3-1 at Delta Center on Tuesday.

Clayton Keller, Kevin Stenlund, and Barrett Hayton scored for Utah (34-29-12), which has won two straight games.

Rasmus Andersson scored, and Dustin Wolf made 25 saves for the Flames (35-27-12), who have lost three of their past four.

Stenlund scored at 17:46 of the first period on a one-timer to give Utah a 1-0 lead.

The Flames thought they tied it 1:53 into the second period when Mikael Backlund’s shot hit off the skate of Utah defenseman Nick DeSimone, but video review initiated by the NHL Situation Room determined the puck did not completely cross the goal line.

Hayton then made it 2-0 just 32 seconds later at 2:25, scoring on a backhand that beat Wolf on the blocker side.

Andersson scored at 13:00, sending a shot from the point that beat Vejmelka on the glove side to make it 2-1.

Keller scored an empty net goal at 19:42 for the 3-1 final.

Latest News

Golden Knights clinch Stanley Cup Playoff berth, fall to Oilers

Kings honor longtime broadcaster Nickson’s retirement with pregame ceremony

Fowler's OT goal lifts Blues past Red Wings for 10th straight win

NHL Central Scouting celebrates 50th anniversary through stories, 'brotherhood'

Levshunov showing signs of promise for Blackhawks

Mailbag: Potential 1st-round opponents for Capitals; Hart, Calder picks

5 questions entering NHL Central Scouting final meetings

Matthews quickly emerging as one of greatest captains in Maple Leafs history 

Ovechkin back in Raleigh, where career began at 2004 NHL Draft

Kucherov, Lightning defeat Islanders, gain in Atlantic race

Ovechkin 'getting close' to passing Gretzky after scoring No. 891 in Capitals win

Suzuki scores 2 late, Canadiens top Panthers in OT to break wild card tie

Marchenko gets hat trick, assist to help Blue Jackets ease past Predators

Thompson scores again, Sabres top Senators for 5th win in past 6

Marchand of Panthers to renew rivalry with Maple Leafs

Ovechkin scores No. 891 in Capitals win against Bruins

Leonard’s Boston College teammates cheer forward during NHL debut for Capitals

Ovechkin scores goal No. 891, now 4 from breaking NHL record