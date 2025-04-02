Vejmelka makes 33 saves, Utah Hockey Club defeats Flames

Clayton Keller, Kevin Stenlund, and Barrett Hayton scored for Utah (34-29-12), which has won two straight games.

Rasmus Andersson scored, and Dustin Wolf made 25 saves for the Flames (35-27-12), who have lost three of their past four.

Stenlund scored at 17:46 of the first period on a one-timer to give Utah a 1-0 lead.

The Flames thought they tied it 1:53 into the second period when Mikael Backlund’s shot hit off the skate of Utah defenseman Nick DeSimone, but video review initiated by the NHL Situation Room determined the puck did not completely cross the goal line.

Hayton then made it 2-0 just 32 seconds later at 2:25, scoring on a backhand that beat Wolf on the blocker side.

Andersson scored at 13:00, sending a shot from the point that beat Vejmelka on the glove side to make it 2-1.

Keller scored an empty net goal at 19:42 for the 3-1 final.