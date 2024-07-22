Flames unveil arena plans, expect new home to help attract talent

CALGARY -- Calgary Flames coach Ryan Huska said he believes the construction of a new events center will help the team recruit some key on-ice talent.

Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, the group that owns the Flames, and the city of Calgary unveiled renderings of the new events center named Scotia Place on Monday.

"To see the design and the layout and all the different types of architecture, for me, this is going to be a pretty incredible building that I think is going to, selfishly for our hockey team, attract players, I feel," Huska said. "I think it's going to be a place where people are going to want to spend time around. The look of it ... I was a little bit blown away to be quite honest with the design that was put into it. I'm excited.

"I wish we could fast forward a little bit right now."

The Flames are rebuilding after finishing 38-39-5 last season and missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third time in four seasons.

The arena will have a capacity for 18,400 fans and is scheduled to open in the fall of 2027.