Flames unveil arena plans, expect new home to help attract talent

Scotia Place slated to open in fall 2027

By Aaron Vickers
CALGARY -- Calgary Flames coach Ryan Huska said he believes the construction of a new events center will help the team recruit some key on-ice talent.

Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, the group that owns the Flames, and the city of Calgary unveiled renderings of the new events center named Scotia Place on Monday.

"To see the design and the layout and all the different types of architecture, for me, this is going to be a pretty incredible building that I think is going to, selfishly for our hockey team, attract players, I feel," Huska said. "I think it's going to be a place where people are going to want to spend time around. The look of it ... I was a little bit blown away to be quite honest with the design that was put into it. I'm excited.

"I wish we could fast forward a little bit right now."

The Flames are rebuilding after finishing 38-39-5 last season and missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third time in four seasons.

The arena will have a capacity for 18,400 fans and is scheduled to open in the fall of 2027.

Scotia Place will be constructed on 10 acres two blocks north of where Scotiabank Saddledome, the second-oldest arena in the NHL, currently sits in Calgary's Victoria Park community.

"Calgary is a city for all seasons, and projects like this one give even more people even more reasons to experience its vibrancy 365 days a year," Alberta premier Danielle Smith said. "Once the revitalization is complete, Calgary will be giving every major city in North America a run for its money as a destination for events, whether you're here to see a concert or watch the Flames in the playoffs ... as a place for community where friends and neighbors can meet and catch a show, have a dinner, or stroll the Rivers District, and as the best place to call home."

The design of Scotia Place is influenced by four elements of nature -- fire, ice, land and air. It will also take inspiration from ancestral and historical land of Indigenous Peoples. A textured flame that emulates a fire will sit atop the building.

The arena will also feature an underground community rink with a capacity of 1,000. It will also serve as a home to various public spaces.

"The whole design to me was very interesting, how they incorporate all the fire and ice and air and land," Huska said. "I found that quite interesting. The practice facility being underground was something that was interesting to me, but also the sheer size of the project and how they tie in the whole Stampede grounds and the whole area. To me it's going to be a little bit of a festival plaza where people are going to come, and they want to be around."

"People will see it ... that's one thing when you get a new building like that. You can walk by or see different pictures and how it's progressing along. You almost feel like you're in it a little bit. You're eventually going to get to the point where it's go time.

"I love the Saddledome. I've said that before. I think it's a great place to play hockey. But by the look and design of this place, the way the stands are very steep, I think it's going to be very intimate, I think it's going to be noisy, and I think it's going to make for great hockey games."

