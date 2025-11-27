Lightning score twice in opening 90 seconds, top Flames for 5th win in row

Hagel gets goal in 3rd straight for Tampa Bay, which has won 8 of 10; Wolf pulled for Calgary

Flames at Lightning | Recap

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- The Tampa Bay Lightning scored twice in the opening 1:26 en route to their fifth straight victory, 5-1 against the Calgary Flames at Benchmark International Arena on Wednesday.

Brandon Hagel extended his goal streak to three games (five goals) to give Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead 39 seconds into the first period, finishing on a 3-on-2 rush with a shot that beat Dustin Wolf to the far post. Charle-Edouard D'Astous then scored 47 seconds later to make it 2-0 with a one-timer from the point with Gage Goncalves providing the screen.

Hagel and Nikita Kucherov each had a goal and an assist for the Lightning (14-7-2), who have won eight of 10 (8-2-0). Jake Guentzel had two assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves.

Joel Farabee scored for the Flames (8-14-3), who had won three straight. Wolf gave up three goals on four shots before he was replaced at 5:52 of the first period by Devin Cooley, who stopped 17 of 19 shots.

Zemgus Girgensons extended it to 3-0 at 5:52 of the first when he sent the puck to the net from outside the left circle and it deflected off Flames defenseman Kevin Bahl's stick and past Wolf, who was then pulled for Cooley.

Declan Carlile’s first goal of the season pushed it to 4-0 at 10:21, a wrist shot from the left circle under Cooley’s pads.

Farabee scored a short-handed goal to make it 4-1 at 1:04 of the third period on a shot from the right circle.

Kucherov made it 5-1 at 14:23 when he finished off a 2-on-1 rush with Hagel providing the setup pass.

