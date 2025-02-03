Frost gets 1st goal with Flames, who hold off Kraken

Yegor Sharangovich had a goal and an assist for the Flames (26-19-7), who were coming off a 3-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. Dan Vladar made 29 saves.

“I liked our first period,” Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. “There were a lot of things that we did well, the power play, the penalty kill, and I thought we were skating early on in tonight's game. And that, to me, was the difference in the game.

“Of course, we took water on as it went on, but we've had a tough stretch of games as well, with some travel issues last night, so I'm really, really pleased with the way our guys competed tonight.”

Kaapo Kakko and Brandon Tanev scored for the Kraken (23-28-3), who have lost three of their past four. Joey Daccord made 32 saves.

“[It was] a hard first 20 (minutes),” Kakko said. “I think we battled after that. It’s pretty close in the end. We got some chances, but it’s not enough today.”