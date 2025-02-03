Frost gets 1st goal with Flames, who hold off Kraken

SEATTLE -- Morgan Frost scored for the Calgary Flames, who fended off a late rally from the Seattle Kraken for a 3-2 win at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday.
It was Frost's first goal with Calgary since being acquired along with Joel Farabee in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday for Andrei Kuzmenko and Jakob Pelletier.
“That was a tough back to back, a tough turnaround,” Frost said. “Obviously, I’m really new here, but it kind of shows the resiliency that this group has. Everybody was confident all day and in between periods, and just a great attitude in the room. It felt like we were going to win all day.”
Yegor Sharangovich had a goal and an assist for the Flames (26-19-7), who were coming off a 3-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. Dan Vladar made 29 saves.
“I liked our first period,” Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. “There were a lot of things that we did well, the power play, the penalty kill, and I thought we were skating early on in tonight's game. And that, to me, was the difference in the game.
“Of course, we took water on as it went on, but we've had a tough stretch of games as well, with some travel issues last night, so I'm really, really pleased with the way our guys competed tonight.”
Kaapo Kakko and Brandon Tanev scored for the Kraken (23-28-3), who have lost three of their past four. Joey Daccord made 32 saves.
“[It was] a hard first 20 (minutes),” Kakko said. “I think we battled after that. It’s pretty close in the end. We got some chances, but it’s not enough today.”
Jaden Schwartz appeared to give Seattle a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 11:03 of the first period, but Calgary challenged the play for goalie interference, and the call was reversed after a video review determined Schwartz impaired Vladar's ability to play his position.
“You’re down 1-0, and you’re probably on your heels a little bit, so [video coach Jamie Pringle] did a great job of taking his time and making the right decision to challenge that one,” Huska said.
Frost then gave Calgary a 1-0 lead at 14:03 of the first. He received a drop pass from Sharangovich in the neutral zone, skated between two defenders into the high slot and snapped a shot past Daccord’s glove.
“I had a chance in the first period, a wide-open net, and missed that one, so it was nice to get the first one,” Frost said. “I’m really excited to be here and happy to score one.”
Sharangovich pushed it to 2-0 at 16:43. He wasn't able to get a shot off on a partial breakaway after getting slashed by Jamie Oleksiak, but the puck still managed to slide five-hole on Daccord.
Seattle challenged the play for goalie interference, but the call was upheld after a review, resulting in a 5-on-3 power play for the Flames.
Jonathan Huberdeau converted on the ensuing man-advantage to make it 3-0 at 17:56. He one-timed a feed from Nazem Kadri over Daccord’s glove from the right circle.
“I think from going up 1-0 to down 3-0 with goalie interference calls, the power play, the 5-on-3 that ensued for three minutes, I think a lot of events in that period were not how we wanted them to go,” Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said.
Kakko cut the deficit to 3-1 at 14:31 of the second period, one-timing a pass from Schwartz on a 2-on-1 past Vladar’s glove from the right circle.
“[It was a] 2-on-1, nice pass by Schwartz, so easy job for me,” Kakko said.
Tanev got the Kraken to within 3-2 at 5:41 of the third period. Shane Wright won a face-off back to Jared McCann, whose shot from the edge of the left circle deflected five-hole off Tanev in front.
NOTES: Calgary improved to 7-0-1 in eight road games against Seattle. ... Huberdeau's goal was his 20th of the season. It is the first time he has reached the mark in three seasons with the Flames.