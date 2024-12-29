Huberdeau scores 2 goals, Flames edge Sharks

Kadri gets 2 assists for Calgary; Askarov makes 30 saves for San Jose

Flames at Sharks | Recap

By Max Miller
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice to help the Calgary Flames defeat the San Jose Sharks 3-1 at SAP Center on Saturday night.

Nazem Kadri had two assists, and Mikael Backlund scored for the Flames (17-11-7), who have won three of their past five games. Dustin Wolf made 21 saves.

Macklin Celebrini scored for the Sharks (11-22-6) and Yaroslav Askarov made 30 saves. San Jose has lost seven straight and is 1-9-1 in its past 11 games.

Huberdeau put the Flames up 1-0 at 4:40 of the first period by deflecting MacKenzie Weegar's slap shot from the right point.

Celebrini tied the game 1-1 for the Sharks at 3:04 of the second period with a power-play goal. Alexander Wennberg made a pass from the left wing across the ice to Celebrini for a one-timer into an open net.

Backlund put the Flames back in front 2-1 with a power-play goal at 6:50. Kadri's shot from the right face-off circle hit Askarov's pad and bounced to the right for Backlund to beat Askarov through the five-hole.

Huberdeau tapped in the empty net goal at 19:59 of the third period for the 3-1 final.

