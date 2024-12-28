Flames at Sharks projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLAMES (16-11-7) at SHARKS (11-21-6)

10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, CITY, SN, TVAS, CBC

Flames projected lines

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich -- Connor Zary -- Jakob Pelletier

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley -- Mackenzie Weegar

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Daniil Miromanov, Tyson Barrie, Andrei Kuzmenko

Injured: Anthony Mantha (knee), Justin Kirkland (knee)

Sharks projected lineup

Klim Kostin -- Mikael Granlund -- Tyler Toffoli

Fabian Zetterlund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Barclay Goodrow -- Alexander Wennberg -- Luke Kunin

Carl Grundstrom -- Nico Sturm -- Ty Dellandrea

Henry Thrun -- Cody Ceci

Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Jan Rutta

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Yaroslav Askarov

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Nikolai Kovalenko

Injured: Vitek Vanecek (broken cheekbone), Jake Walman (lower body), William Eklund (upper body)

Status report

Kuzmenko, a forward, participated in the Flames morning skate Saturday but did not take line rushes and could be scratched; he has missed the past four games with a lower-body injury. ... Kostin, a forward, will return after missing six games with a lower-body injury. ... Vanecek, a goalie, is week to week. ... Eklund, a forward, will miss his second straight game. ... Walman, a defenseman, will miss his third consecutive game.

