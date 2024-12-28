Flames at Sharks projected lineups

FLAMES (16-11-7) at SHARKS (11-21-6)
10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, CITY, SN, TVAS, CBC
Flames projected lines
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich -- Connor Zary -- Jakob Pelletier
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley -- Mackenzie Weegar
Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Daniil Miromanov, Tyson Barrie, Andrei Kuzmenko
Injured: Anthony Mantha (knee), Justin Kirkland (knee)
Sharks projected lineup
Klim Kostin -- Mikael Granlund -- Tyler Toffoli
Fabian Zetterlund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
Barclay Goodrow -- Alexander Wennberg -- Luke Kunin
Carl Grundstrom -- Nico Sturm -- Ty Dellandrea
Henry Thrun -- Cody Ceci
Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Jan Rutta
Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren
Yaroslav Askarov
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Nikolai Kovalenko
Injured: Vitek Vanecek (broken cheekbone), Jake Walman (lower body), William Eklund (upper body)
Status report
Kuzmenko, a forward, participated in the Flames morning skate Saturday but did not take line rushes and could be scratched; he has missed the past four games with a lower-body injury. ... Kostin, a forward, will return after missing six games with a lower-body injury. ... Vanecek, a goalie, is week to week. ... Eklund, a forward, will miss his second straight game. ... Walman, a defenseman, will miss his third consecutive game.