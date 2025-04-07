Flames at Sharks projected lineups

FLAMES (36-27-13) at SHARKS (20-46-10)
10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SN1
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost -- Joel Farabee
Matt Coronato -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Adam Klapka
Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Dyrden Hunt, Aydar Suniev, Daniil Miromanov
Injured: Connor Zary (lower body)
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Collin Graf
Nikolai Kovalenko -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
Carl Grundstrom -- Ty Dellandrea -- Cam Lund
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Noah Gregor
Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren
Lucas Carlsson -- Jack Thompson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Henry Thrun
Georgi Romanov
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Klim Kostin
Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Jan Rutta (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Jimmy Schuldt (undisclosed), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body), Tyler Toffoli (lower body)
Status report
Suniev, a forward, participated in the morning skate but won't make his NHL debut. ... Toffoli, a forward, is day to day. He will be replaced by Kovalenko, a healthy scratch the past six games. ... Mukhamadullin, a defenseman, has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. He sustained the injury during a 4-3 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks on April 1.