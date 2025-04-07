Flames at Sharks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLAMES (36-27-13) at SHARKS (20-46-10)

10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SN1

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost -- Joel Farabee

Matt Coronato -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Adam Klapka

Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Dyrden Hunt, Aydar Suniev, Daniil Miromanov

Injured: Connor Zary (lower body)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Collin Graf

Nikolai Kovalenko -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Carl Grundstrom -- Ty Dellandrea -- Cam Lund

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Noah Gregor

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Lucas Carlsson -- Jack Thompson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Henry Thrun

Georgi Romanov

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Klim Kostin

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Jan Rutta (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Jimmy Schuldt (undisclosed), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body), Tyler Toffoli (lower body)

Status report

Suniev, a forward, participated in the morning skate but won't make his NHL debut. ... Toffoli, a forward, is day to day. He will be replaced by Kovalenko, a healthy scratch the past six games. ... Mukhamadullin, a defenseman, has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. He sustained the injury during a 4-3 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks on April 1.

Latest News

Matthews has ‘such a long way to go’ to break Ovechkin’s record of 895 NHL goals

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Gaudreau’s wife announces birth of 3rd child on social media

Kucherov ‘very proud’ of Ovechkin passing Gretzky, breaking NHL goals record

Red Wings 'extremely excited' to visit Canadiens, keep playoff hopes alive

NHL Buzz: Doughty questionable for Kings against Kraken

Ovechkin leads 3 Stars of the Week

Ovechkin's ability to pass Gretzky, set NHL goals record, 'pretty incredible,' Crosby says

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Hellebuyck worthy of Hart Trophy consideration, Theodore says

Panthers focused on getting healthy for chance at Cup repeat, not standings

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Blues winning streak has been ‘fun to watch’ for alumni 

Penguins miss playoffs, goaltending, lack of depth among reasons

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: this week, rest of season

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Oilers, Blues can clinch berths

Ovechkin helped grow hockey in D.C. area long before becoming NHL goals leader

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 7