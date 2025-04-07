Flames at Sharks projected lineups

FLAMES (36-27-13) at SHARKS (20-46-10)

10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SN1

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost -- Joel Farabee

Matt Coronato -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Adam Klapka

Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Dyrden Hunt, Aydar Suniev, Daniil Miromanov

Injured: Connor Zary (lower body)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Collin Graf

Nikolai Kovalenko -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Carl Grundstrom -- Ty Dellandrea -- Cam Lund

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Noah Gregor

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Lucas Carlsson -- Jack Thompson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Henry Thrun

Georgi Romanov

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Klim Kostin

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Jan Rutta (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Jimmy Schuldt (undisclosed), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body), Tyler Toffoli (lower body)

Status report

Suniev, a forward, participated in the morning skate but won't make his NHL debut. ... Toffoli, a forward, is day to day. He will be replaced by Kovalenko, a healthy scratch the past six games. ... Mukhamadullin, a defenseman, has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. He sustained the injury during a 4-3 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks on April 1.