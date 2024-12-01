Letang, Bunting each gets 3 points, Penguins cruise past Flames for 3rd straight win

Michael Bunting also had a goal and two assists, Blake Lizotte had a goal and an assist, and Matt Grzelcyk had two assists for the Penguins (10-12-4), who won 5-4 against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday and 2-1 at the Boston Bruins on Friday. Alex Nedeljkovic made 30 saves.

“We’re just playing a more honest game,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “When we play an honest game, we’re going to give ourselves a chance. ... I don’t think it’s by coincidence we were able to string three (wins) in a row here. I think that the style of game that we’re playing is conducive to winning.”

Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri each had a goal and an assist, and Dan Vladar made 37 saves for the Flames (12-9-4), who have lost four in a row (0-3-1) including 5-2 at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.

“We’re just an easy team to play against,” Huberdeau said. “I feel like we’re taking penalties, the PK needs to get better too. I think even though we take penalties, we have to be able to kill them. I think it’s hard for us when we’re down a lot of goals and we have to come back. We’ve got to come out harder and play harder.”