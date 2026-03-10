Flames at Rangers projected lineups

FLAMES (25-31-7) at RANGERS (25-30-8)

7 p.m. ET; MSG, SNW

Flames projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Blake Coleman

Victor Olofsson -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Connor Zary -- Ryan Strome -- Matvei Gridin

Ryan Lomberg -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Yan Kuznetsov

Olli Maatta -- Brayden Pachal

Joel Hanley -- Zayne Parekh

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Martin Pospisil, John Beecher, Hunter Brzustewicz

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip surgery), Zach Whitecloud (upper body)

Rangers projected lineup

Gabe Perreault -- Mika Zibanejad – Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck – Jonny Brodzinski

Tye Kartye -- Noah Laba – Conor Sheary

Adam Edstrom -- Juuso Parssinen -- Jaroslav Chmelar

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Braden Schneider -- Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson -- Urho Vaakanainen

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Taylor Raddysh, Brett Berard

Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body), J.T. Miller (upper body)

Status report

Wolf is expected to start after Cooley made 22 saves in a 7-3 loss at the Washington Capitals on Monday. … Flames coach Ryan Huska said there would be changes from the lineup used in a 7-3 loss at the Washington Capitals on Monday but did not offer specifics. ... Quick will start after Shesterkin made 32 saves in a 6-2 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. … Raddysh will miss his second straight game; the forward left the team because of the death of his father. ... Berard, a forward, was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Miller was on the ice for the Rangers' optional morning skate but will miss his fourth consecutive game; it was the forward's first time skating with the team since he was injured during a 5-4 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 2.

