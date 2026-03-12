Flames at Devils projected lineups

FLAMES (25-32-7) at DEVILS (32-30-2)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SNW
Flames projected lineup
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Joel Farabee
Yegor Sharangovich -- Ryan Strome -- Victor Olofsson
Matvei Gridin -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato
Connor Zary -- John Beecher -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Olli Maatta
Yan Kuznetsov -- Hunter Brzustewicz
Joel Hanley -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Martin Pospisil, Zayne Parekh
Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip surgery), Zach Whitecloud (upper body)
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho
Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Colton White, Dennis Cholowski, Evgenii Dadonov
Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body)
Status report
Beecher will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games. ... Brzustewicz will enter the lineups for the first time in 12 games. ... Pesce is "progressing" but isn't close to a return, Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said; the defenseman will miss his fourth straight games.