Flames at Devils projected lineups

FLAMES (25-32-7) at DEVILS (32-30-2)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SNW

Flames projected lineup

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Joel Farabee

Yegor Sharangovich -- Ryan Strome -- Victor Olofsson

Matvei Gridin -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato

Connor Zary -- John Beecher -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Olli Maatta

Yan Kuznetsov -- Hunter Brzustewicz

Joel Hanley -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Martin Pospisil, Zayne Parekh

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip surgery), Zach Whitecloud (upper body)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho

Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Colton White, Dennis Cholowski, Evgenii Dadonov

Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body)

Status report

Beecher will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games. ... Brzustewicz will enter the lineups for the first time in 12 games. ... Pesce is "progressing" but isn't close to a return, Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said; the defenseman will miss his fourth straight games.