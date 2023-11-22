Flames at Predators

FLAMES (7-8-3) at PREDATORS (7-10-0)
9 p.m. ET; BSSO, SN360
Flames projected lineup
Andrew Mangiapane -- Elias Lindholm – Yegor Sharangovich
Dillon Dube -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Walker Duehr
MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov – Dennis Gilbert
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Connor Zary, Nick DeSimone
Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Kiefer Sherwood -- Juuso Parssinen -- Luke Evangelista
Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Liam Foudy
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino
Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Spencer Stastney -- Tyson Barrie
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: None
Injured: Luke Schenn (lower body), Tommy Novak (upper body), Cody Glass (upper body)
Status report
Dube moved to Kadri’s line at the Flames morning skate Wednesday and Ruzicka is expected to come into the lineup for Zary, a center who is "a little banged up" according to Calgary coach Ryan Huska. ... Gilbert skated with Zadorov on the third defense pair in place of DeSimone. … Markstrom is expected to start after Vladar made 28 saves in a 4-3 overtime win at the Seattle Kraken on Monday. ... McDonagh is expected to return after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. ... Saros is expected to make his sixth start in seven games. ... Glass, a center, is week to week.