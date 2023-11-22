Latest News

Flames at Predators

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLAMES (7-8-3) at PREDATORS (7-10-0)

9 p.m. ET; BSSO, SN360

Flames projected lineup

Andrew Mangiapane -- Elias Lindholm – Yegor Sharangovich

Dillon Dube -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Walker Duehr

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov – Dennis Gilbert

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Connor Zary, Nick DeSimone

Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Kiefer Sherwood -- Juuso Parssinen -- Luke Evangelista

Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Liam Foudy

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino

Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Spencer Stastney -- Tyson Barrie

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: None

Injured: Luke Schenn (lower body), Tommy Novak (upper body), Cody Glass (upper body)

Status report

Dube moved to Kadri’s line at the Flames morning skate Wednesday and Ruzicka is expected to come into the lineup for Zary, a center who is "a little banged up" according to Calgary coach Ryan Huska. ... Gilbert skated with Zadorov on the third defense pair in place of DeSimone. … Markstrom is expected to start after Vladar made 28 saves in a 4-3 overtime win at the Seattle Kraken on Monday. ... McDonagh is expected to return after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. ... Saros is expected to make his sixth start in seven games. ... Glass, a center, is week to week.