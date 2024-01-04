Flames at Predators

FLAMES (16-16-5) at PREDATORS (21-16-1)
8 p.m. ET; BSSO, SNW
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm – Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Dillon Dube
Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev
Dennis Gilbert -- Rasmus Andersson
Jordan Oesterle -- MacKenzie Weegar
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Walker Duehr, Nick DeSimone
Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Cole Smith -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Juuso Parssinen -- Colton Sissons -- Kiefer Sherwood
Yakov Trenin -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino
Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Cody Glass
Injured: Tyson Barrie (upper body)
Status report
The Flames held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Barrie participated in the morning skate but the defenseman is expected to miss his fifth straight game. ... Saros is expected to make his eighth start in nine games.