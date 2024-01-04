Flames at Predators

FLAMES (16-16-5) at PREDATORS (21-16-1)

8 p.m. ET; BSSO, SNW

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm – Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Dillon Dube

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Dennis Gilbert -- Rasmus Andersson

Jordan Oesterle -- MacKenzie Weegar

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Walker Duehr, Nick DeSimone

Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Cole Smith -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Juuso Parssinen -- Colton Sissons -- Kiefer Sherwood

Yakov Trenin -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino

Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Cody Glass

Injured: Tyson Barrie (upper body)

Status report

The Flames held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Barrie participated in the morning skate but the defenseman is expected to miss his fifth straight game. ... Saros is expected to make his eighth start in nine games.