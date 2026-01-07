Flames at Canadiens projected lineups

FLAMES (18-20-4) at CANADIENS (23-13-6)
7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, SN
Flames projected lineup
Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Adam Klapka
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg -- Justin Kirkland -- William Stromgren
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov -- Mackenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley -- Brayden Pachpal
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Hunter Brzustewicz, Connor Zary
Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), John Beecher (upper body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alexandre Texier
Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Zachary Bolduc -- Phillip Danault -- Josh Anderson
Sammy Blais -- Joe Veleno -- Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Lane Hutson -- Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj -- Jayden Struble
Jacob Fowler
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Owen Beck, Sam Montembeault, Adam Engstrom
Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body), Jake Evans (lower body)
Status report
Stromgren will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Monday; Flames coach Ryan Huska did not say who would be left out of the lineup. … Guhle took part in the Canadiens' morning skate Wednesday but will not play; the defenseman practiced with the team Tuesday for the first time since he was injured Oct. 18. “It’s coming along,” Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said. “I’m not sure if it will be this week or next week but he’s getting close.”