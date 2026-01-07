Flames at Canadiens projected lineups

FLAMES (18-20-4) at CANADIENS (23-13-6)

7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, SN

Flames projected lineup

Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Adam Klapka

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg -- Justin Kirkland -- William Stromgren

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov -- Mackenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley -- Brayden Pachpal

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Hunter Brzustewicz, Connor Zary

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), John Beecher (upper body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alexandre Texier

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Zachary Bolduc -- Phillip Danault -- Josh Anderson

Sammy Blais -- Joe Veleno -- Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Lane Hutson -- Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj -- Jayden Struble

Jacob Fowler

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Owen Beck, Sam Montembeault, Adam Engstrom

Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body), Jake Evans (lower body)

Status report

Stromgren will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Monday; Flames coach Ryan Huska did not say who would be left out of the lineup. … Guhle took part in the Canadiens' morning skate Wednesday but will not play; the defenseman practiced with the team Tuesday for the first time since he was injured Oct. 18. “It’s coming along,” Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said. “I’m not sure if it will be this week or next week but he’s getting close.”