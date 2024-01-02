Flames at Wild

FLAMES (15-16-5) at WILD (16-15-4)

8 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSN, SNW

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm – Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Dillon Dube

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Chris Tanev -- Noah Hanifin

Dennis Gilbert -- Jordan Oesterle

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Walker Duehr, Nick DeSimone

Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder)

Wild projected lineup

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Nic Petan -- Marco Rossi -- Ryan Hartman

Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Pat Maroon

Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Jake Lucchini

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Alex Goligoski -- Jared Spurgeon

Dakota Mermis -- Zach Bogosian

Marc-Andre Fleury

Zane McIntyre

Scratched: Jon Merrill, Sammy Walker

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (upper body), Filip Gustavsson (lower body), Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Vinni Lettieri (lower body)

Status report

Markstrom will make his sixth straight start since missing seven games with a fractured finger. ... Foligno is a game-time decision with an undisclosed injury. …Zuccarello, a forward, skated with the Wild for the first time since being injured but remains week to week. …. Forward Kaprizov and goalie Gustavsson each is week to week. ... Fleury will make his second consecutive start. ... Lettieri, a forward, was placed on injured reserve and Walker, a forward, recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League.