Flames at Wild

FLAMES (15-16-5) at WILD (16-15-4)
8 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSN, SNW
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm – Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Dillon Dube
MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson
Chris Tanev -- Noah Hanifin
Dennis Gilbert -- Jordan Oesterle
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Walker Duehr, Nick DeSimone
Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder)
Wild projected lineup
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Nic Petan -- Marco Rossi -- Ryan Hartman
Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Pat Maroon
Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Jake Lucchini
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Alex Goligoski -- Jared Spurgeon
Dakota Mermis -- Zach Bogosian
Marc-Andre Fleury
Zane McIntyre
Scratched: Jon Merrill, Sammy Walker
Injured: Mats Zuccarello (upper body), Filip Gustavsson (lower body), Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Vinni Lettieri (lower body)
Status report
Markstrom will make his sixth straight start since missing seven games with a fractured finger. ... Foligno is a game-time decision with an undisclosed injury. …Zuccarello, a forward, skated with the Wild for the first time since being injured but remains week to week. …. Forward Kaprizov and goalie Gustavsson each is week to week. ... Fleury will make his second consecutive start. ... Lettieri, a forward, was placed on injured reserve and Walker, a forward, recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League.