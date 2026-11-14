Flames at Kings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

FLAMES (8-10-1) at KINGS (5-10-2)

10 p.m. ET; ABTV, SN, TVAS

Flames projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost -- Adam Klapka

Matvei Gridin -- Martin Pospisil -- Ryan Strome

William Stromgren -- Jonathan Castagna -- Aydar Suniev

Joel Hanley -- Simon Nemec

Jake Middleton -- Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov -- Zayne Parekh

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Maksim Tsyplakov, Brennan Othmann, Brayden Pachal

Injured: Jonathan Huberdeau (hip), Kevin Bahl (lower body)

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Mats Zuccarello

Trevor Moore -- Erik Haula -- Joel Armia

Andre Lee -- Scott Laughton -- Corey Perry

Brian Dumoulin -- Brandt Clarke

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Artemi Panarin, Samuel Helenius

Injured: Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed)

Status report

Huberdeau, a forward who has yet to play this season, did not travel with the Flames for their three-game California road trip. … Panarin, a forward, will not play for personal reasons; Turcotte will take his place on the first line. … Gustafsson has resumed practicing but the defenseman is expected to miss his third straight game.

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