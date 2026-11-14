Flames at Kings projected lineups

FLAMES (8-10-1) at KINGS (5-10-2)
10 p.m. ET; ABTV, SN, TVAS
Flames projected lineup
Joel Farabee -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost -- Adam Klapka
Matvei Gridin -- Martin Pospisil -- Ryan Strome
William Stromgren -- Jonathan Castagna -- Aydar Suniev
Joel Hanley -- Simon Nemec
Jake Middleton -- Zach Whitecloud
Yan Kuznetsov -- Zayne Parekh
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Maksim Tsyplakov, Brennan Othmann, Brayden Pachal
Injured: Jonathan Huberdeau (hip), Kevin Bahl (lower body)
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Mats Zuccarello
Trevor Moore -- Erik Haula -- Joel Armia
Andre Lee -- Scott Laughton -- Corey Perry
Brian Dumoulin -- Brandt Clarke
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Artemi Panarin, Samuel Helenius
Injured: Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed)
Status report
Huberdeau, a forward who has yet to play this season, did not travel with the Flames for their three-game California road trip. … Panarin, a forward, will not play for personal reasons; Turcotte will take his place on the first line. … Gustafsson has resumed practicing but the defenseman is expected to miss his third straight game.