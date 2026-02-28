Flames at Kings projected lineups

FLAMES (24-27-6) at KINGS (23-21-14)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, NHLN, SNW
Flames projected lineup
Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee
Blake Coleman -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Gridin
Martin Pospisil -- John Beecher -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Mackenzie Weegar
Yan Kuznetsov -- Zach Whitecloud
Joel Hanley -- Zayne Parekh
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Brayden Pachal
Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip surgery)
Kings projected lineup
Warren Foegele -- Anze Kopitar -- Corey Perry
Artemi Panarin -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Taylor Ward
Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Samuel Helenius
Mikey Anderson -- Brian Dumoulin
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: None
Injured: Drew Doughty (lower body), Joel Armia (upper body), Andrei Kuzmenko (undisclosed), Kevin Fiala (fractured leg)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … The Flames will carry over the changes made to their defense pairs during a 4-1 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. … The statuses of Doughty, a defenseman, and Armia, a forward, are uncertain after each left and did not return in an 8-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.