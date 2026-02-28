Flames at Kings projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

FLAMES (24-27-6) at KINGS (23-21-14)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, NHLN, SNW

Flames projected lineup

Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee

Blake Coleman -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Gridin

Martin Pospisil -- John Beecher -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Mackenzie Weegar

Yan Kuznetsov -- Zach Whitecloud

Joel Hanley -- Zayne Parekh

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Brayden Pachal 

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip surgery)

Kings projected lineup

Warren Foegele -- Anze Kopitar -- Corey Perry

Artemi Panarin -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Taylor Ward

Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Samuel Helenius

Mikey Anderson -- Brian Dumoulin

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: None

Injured: Drew Doughty (lower body), Joel Armia (upper body), Andrei Kuzmenko (undisclosed), Kevin Fiala (fractured leg)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … The Flames will carry over the changes made to their defense pairs during a 4-1 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. … The statuses of Doughty, a defenseman, and Armia, a forward, are uncertain after each left and did not return in an 8-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

