Flames at Kings projected lineups

FLAMES (12-16-4) at KINGS (14-8-8)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KCAL, CITY, SN, CBC
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee
Connor Zary -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg -- John Beecher -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov -- MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley -- Hunter Brzustewicz
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Dryden Hunt, Brayden Pachal
Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Jake Bean (undisclosed)
Kings projected lineup
Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Joel Armia
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Samuel Helenius, Jacob Moverare, Andrei Kuzmenko
Injured: None
Status report
Wolf will start, the only change from the lineup the Flames used in a 4-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. … The Kings could dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday.