Flames at Kings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

FLAMES (12-16-4) at KINGS (14-8-8)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KCAL, CITY, SN, CBC

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee

Connor Zary -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg -- John Beecher -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov -- MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley -- Hunter Brzustewicz

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Dryden Hunt, Brayden Pachal

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Jake Bean (undisclosed)

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Joel Armia

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Samuel Helenius, Jacob Moverare, Andrei Kuzmenko

Injured: None

Status report

Wolf will start, the only change from the lineup the Flames used in a 4-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. … The Kings could dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Hughes traded to Wild by Canucks in blockbuster deal 

Hedman to have elbow procedure for Lightning, out until February

Jarry ready for 'fun challenge' following trade to Oilers

Rousseau dies at 85, 4-time Stanley Cup winner with Canadiens

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL Status Report: Bedard out for Blackhawks against Red Wings

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Schmaltz has 3 points, Mammoth defeat Kraken to end 3-game skid

Canucks move quickly to make most out of Hughes trade in deal with Wild

NHL EDGE stats: Hughes trade boosts Wild’s Stanley Cup chances

NHL Status Report: Bedard out for Blackhawks against Red Wings

Mailloux scores 1st goal with Blues in win against Blackhawks

List of NHL captains

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Ducks' Gauthier goes deep at MLB Network's Studio 42

Skinner’s postseason experience helped Jarry trade make 'sense' for Penguins 

European notebook: 2025 NHL Draft prospects off to fast starts