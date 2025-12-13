Flames at Kings projected lineups

FLAMES (12-16-4) at KINGS (14-8-8)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KCAL, CITY, SN, CBC

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee

Connor Zary -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg -- John Beecher -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov -- MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley -- Hunter Brzustewicz

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Dryden Hunt, Brayden Pachal

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Jake Bean (undisclosed)

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Joel Armia

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Samuel Helenius, Jacob Moverare, Andrei Kuzmenko

Injured: None

Status report

Wolf will start, the only change from the lineup the Flames used in a 4-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. … The Kings could dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday.