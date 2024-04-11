Flames at Kings

FLAMES (35-37-5) at KINGS (41-26-11)
10:30 p.m. ET; BSW, SNW
Flames projected lineup
Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Martin Pospisil -- Nazem Kadri -- Andrew Mangiapane
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Connor Zary -- Matt Coronato
A.J. Greer -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr
MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov
Nikita Okhotiuk -- Rasmus Andersson
Ilya Solovyov -- Brayden Pachal
Jacob Markstrom
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Dryden Hunt, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Blake Coleman (upper body), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Joel Hanley (undisclosed)
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Viktor Arvidsson
Kevin Fiala -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere
Trevor Lewis -- Blake Lizotte -- Akil Thomas
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
David Rittich
Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Carl Grundstrom (lower body)
Status report
Coleman, a forward, is day to day after being injured during a 3-2 overtime win at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. … Markstrom is expected to start after Wolf made 20 saves at San Jose. ... The Kings assigned forward Alex Turcotte to Ontario of the American Hockey League for a conditioning loan Wednesday.