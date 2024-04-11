Flames at Kings

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLAMES (35-37-5) at KINGS (41-26-11)

10:30 p.m. ET; BSW, SNW

Flames projected lineup

Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Martin Pospisil -- Nazem Kadri -- Andrew Mangiapane

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Connor Zary -- Matt Coronato

A.J. Greer -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr

MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov

Nikita Okhotiuk -- Rasmus Andersson

Ilya Solovyov -- Brayden Pachal

Jacob Markstrom

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Dryden Hunt, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Blake Coleman (upper body), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Joel Hanley (undisclosed)

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Viktor Arvidsson

Kevin Fiala -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Trevor Lewis -- Blake Lizotte -- Akil Thomas

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Carl Grundstrom (lower body)

Status report

Coleman, a forward, is day to day after being injured during a 3-2 overtime win at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. … Markstrom is expected to start after Wolf made 20 saves at San Jose. ... The Kings assigned forward Alex Turcotte to Ontario of the American Hockey League for a conditioning loan Wednesday.

