Coach’s Challenge: CGY @ FLA – 4:47 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Calgary

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is confirmed – Goal Florida

Explanation: After video review, it was determined that Florida’s Jonah Gadjovich’s incidental contact on Calgary goaltender Dan Vladar’s glove was in the act of playing a loose puck and did not constitute goaltender interference. According to Rule 69.7, “In a rebound situation, or where a goalkeeper and attacking player(s) are simultaneously attempting to play a loose puck, whether inside or outside the crease, incidental contact with the goalkeeper will be permitted, and any goal that is scored as a result thereof will be allowed.”