Coach’s Challenge: CGY @ FLA – 4:47 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Calgary

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is confirmed – Goal Florida

Explanation: After video review, it was determined that Florida’s Jonah Gadjovich’s incidental contact on Calgary goaltender Dan Vladar’s glove was in the act of playing a loose puck and did not constitute goaltender interference. According to Rule 69.7, “In a rebound situation, or where a goalkeeper and attacking player(s) are simultaneously attempting to play a loose puck, whether inside or outside the crease, incidental contact with the goalkeeper will be permitted, and any goal that is scored as a result thereof will be allowed.”

Latest News

Marchand leaves Bruins game against Penguins with upper-body injury

Islanders post congratulatory photo for Sorokin's first NHL goal

Bobrovsky, Panthers shut out Flames for 8th victory in 10 games

Pastrnak pushes point steak to 17, Bruins hold off Penguins

Sorokin credited with goal for Islanders in win against Predators

Ovechkin scores No. 884 for Capitals in loss to Lightning

Red Wings pay tribute to Gaudreau brothers, arrive at Stadium Series in their jerseys

Stanley Cup star of show at Honda PreGame prior to Stadium Series

Stadium Series Pep Rally sees O.A.R., Ohio State band rock St. John Arena

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Sorokin latest NHL goalie with a goal

Nyquist traded to Wild by Predators for 2nd-round pick in 2026 Draft

NHL Buzz: Tkachuk, Norris, Pinto to return for Senators against Sharks

Blue Jackets wear ‘signature Johnny fit’ for Stadium Series arrival 

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin scores goal No. 884, now 11 from breaking NHL record

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

MacKinnon leads 3 Stars of the Month for February

Lindgren, Vesey traded to Avalanche by Rangers for de Haan, Parssinen, draft picks