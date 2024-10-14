Coach’s Challenge: CGY @ EDM – 18:03 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: Calgary

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Edmonton

Explanation: Video review determined Edmonton’s Corey Perry had a significant presence in the crease which impaired Dan Vladar’s ability to play his position prior to his goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”