Raymond scores in OT, lifts Red Wings past Flames

Extends goal streak to 4 games with winner at 3:35 for Detroit

Flames at Red Wings | Recap

By Dave Hogg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DETROIT –- Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal at 3:35 of overtime and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Calgary Flames 2-1 at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night.

Raymond extended his goal-scoring streak to four games by taking a pass from Alex DeBrincat and beating Dan Vladar with a wrist shot for his sixth goal of the season.

DeBrincat also scored for Detroit (10-10-2), which has won three of four. Cam Talbot made 24 saves.

Connor Zary scored and Vladar had 25 saves for Calgary, which has lost two straight after a four-game winning streak.

Talbot (17) and Vladar (20) stopped all 37 shots taken at 5-on-5.

DeBrincat opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 6:33 of the first period, knocking Michael Rasmussen’s cross-slot pass into the empty side of the net. Raymond’s assist extended his points streak to five games (four goals, two assists).

Dylan Larkin was given a minor penalty at 15:20 for a face-off violation and Zary scored off a pass from MacKenzie Weegar at 17:12 to tie the game 1-1.

The Flames were called for too many men on the ice at 3:06 of overtime, setting up the winning goal.

Latest News

Couturier caps Flyers comeback with OT winner against Predators

Verhaeghe, Panthers defeat Maple Leafs to end 4-game skid

Suzuki scores in OT, lifts Canadiens past Blue Jackets 

Wilson breaks tie late, Capitals score 3 in 3rd to rally past Lightning

Zacha scores twice in 3rd, lifts Bruins past Islanders

Penguins hold off Canucks to end 3-game skid

Binnington stops 31, sets Blues wins record with shutout of Devils

Hurricanes rally in 3rd, hand Rangers 4th straight loss

Gustavsson makes 39 saves, Wild shut out Sabres

NHL Buzz: Thompson returns for Sabres against Wild

Matthews misses 9th straight game with upper-body injury for Maple Leafs

Blues honor high school hockey player who was tragically killed in St. Louis

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey buy-low, sell-high trade targets

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

NHL On Tap: Eichel, MacKinnon clash for last time until 4 Nations Face-Off

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today