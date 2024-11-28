Raymond scores in OT, lifts Red Wings past Flames

Raymond extended his goal-scoring streak to four games by taking a pass from Alex DeBrincat and beating Dan Vladar with a wrist shot for his sixth goal of the season.

DeBrincat also scored for Detroit (10-10-2), which has won three of four. Cam Talbot made 24 saves.

Connor Zary scored and Vladar had 25 saves for Calgary, which has lost two straight after a four-game winning streak.

Talbot (17) and Vladar (20) stopped all 37 shots taken at 5-on-5.

DeBrincat opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 6:33 of the first period, knocking Michael Rasmussen’s cross-slot pass into the empty side of the net. Raymond’s assist extended his points streak to five games (four goals, two assists).

Dylan Larkin was given a minor penalty at 15:20 for a face-off violation and Zary scored off a pass from MacKenzie Weegar at 17:12 to tie the game 1-1.

The Flames were called for too many men on the ice at 3:06 of overtime, setting up the winning goal.