Raymond scores in OT, lifts Red Wings past Flames

DETROIT –- Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal at 3:35 of overtime and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Calgary Flames 2-1 at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night.
Raymond extended his goal-scoring streak to four games by taking a pass from Alex DeBrincat and beating Dan Vladar with a wrist shot for his sixth goal of the season.
DeBrincat also scored for Detroit (10-10-2), which has won three of four. Cam Talbot made 24 saves.
Connor Zary scored and Vladar had 25 saves for Calgary, which has lost two straight after a four-game winning streak.
Talbot (17) and Vladar (20) stopped all 37 shots taken at 5-on-5.
DeBrincat opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 6:33 of the first period, knocking Michael Rasmussen’s cross-slot pass into the empty side of the net. Raymond’s assist extended his points streak to five games (four goals, two assists).
Dylan Larkin was given a minor penalty at 15:20 for a face-off violation and Zary scored off a pass from MacKenzie Weegar at 17:12 to tie the game 1-1.
The Flames were called for too many men on the ice at 3:06 of overtime, setting up the winning goal.