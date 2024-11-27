Flames at Red Wings projected lineups

FLAMES (12-7-3) at RED WINGS (9-10-2)
7:30 p,m, ET; FDSNDTX, SN360
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Connor Zary -- Blake Coleman
Martin Pospisil -- Nazem Kadri -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Justin Kirkland
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov
Joel Hanley -- Brayden Pachal
Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Adam Klapka, Tyson Barrie, Jake Bean
Injured: Anthony Mantha (lower body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Tyler Motte -- J.T. Compher -- Alex DeBrincat
Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer
Joe Veleno -- Marco Kasper -- Jonatan Berggren
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Albert Johansson – Justin Holl
Cam Talbot
Ville Husso
Scratched: Erik Gustafsson
Injured: Alex Lyon (undisclosed), Patrick Kane (upper body)
Status report
The Flames held an optional morning skate. … Lyon was injured during the morning skate, so Husso was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions. … Kane participated in the morning skate but will not play. He could return Friday against the New Jersey Devils.