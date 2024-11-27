Flames at Red Wings projected lineups

FLAMES (12-7-3) at RED WINGS (9-10-2)

7:30 p,m, ET; FDSNDTX, SN360

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Connor Zary -- Blake Coleman

Martin Pospisil -- Nazem Kadri -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Justin Kirkland

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov

Joel Hanley -- Brayden Pachal

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Adam Klapka, Tyson Barrie, Jake Bean

Injured: Anthony Mantha (lower body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Tyler Motte -- J.T. Compher -- Alex DeBrincat

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer

Joe Veleno -- Marco Kasper -- Jonatan Berggren

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Albert Johansson – Justin Holl

Cam Talbot

Ville Husso

Scratched: Erik Gustafsson

Injured: Alex Lyon (undisclosed), Patrick Kane (upper body)

Status report

The Flames held an optional morning skate. … Lyon was injured during the morning skate, so Husso was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions. … Kane participated in the morning skate but will not play. He could return Friday against the New Jersey Devils.