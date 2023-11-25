Flames rally past Stars with 4 goals in 3rd

Latest News

Winnipeg Jets Florida Panthers game recap November 24

Hellebuyck, Jets shut out Panthers in Bowness return
Colorado Avalanche Minnesota Wild game recap November 24

Nichushkin scores in 6th straight, Avalanche edge Wild
Tampa Bay Lightning Carolina Hurricanes game recap November 24

Vasilevskiy makes 23 saves in season debut, Lightning cruise past Hurricanes
Pittsburgh Penguins Buffalo Sabres game recap November 24

Sabres use 3 straight goals in 3rd to rally past Penguins
New York Islanders Ottawa Senators game recap November 24

Palmieri, Wahlstrom propel Islanders past Senators for 3rd straight win
Sharks mascot rock paper scissors canadiens goalie sam Montembeault

Sharks mascot falls to Canadiens goalie Montembeault in Rock, Paper, Scissors
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Vasilevskiy to make season debut for Lightning tonight

Vasilevskiy makes season debut for Lightning against Hurricanes
NHL Buzz news and notes November 24

NHL Buzz: Barkov returns for Panthers against Jets
Edmonton takes good step in complete win over Washington

Draisaitl, Oilers take ‘good step’ with complete win against Capitals

Columbus Blue Jackets New Jersey Devils game recap November 24

Merzlikins makes 37 saves, Blue Jackets defeat Devils 
Los Angeles Kings Anaheim Ducks game recap November 24 

Kings top Ducks for 4th straight win, remain undefeated on road
Montreal Canadiens San Jose Sharks game recap November 24

Caufield, Canadiens rally to defeat Sharks in shootout
Edmonton Oilers Washington Capitals game recap November 24

Draisaitl scores twice, Oilers shut out Capitals to end 3-game skid
Nashville Predators St Louis Blues game recap November 24

Predators score 8, defeat Blues for 4th straight win
Samuel Girard of Colorado enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program

Girard of Avalanche enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program
Toronto Maple Leafs Chicago Blackhawks game recap November 24

Blackhawks rally for OT win against Maple Leafs; Nylander point streak ends at 17
New York Rangers Philadelphia Flyers game recap November 24

Zibanejad scores twice, Rangers defeat Flyers for 12th win in 14 games

Flames rally past Stars with 4 goals in 3rd

Sharangovich has 3 points for Calgary, which is 4-1-1 in past 6

Recap: Calgary Flames @ Dallas Stars 11.24.23

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- The Calgary Flames scored four goals in the third period to rally for a 7-4 win against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Friday.

Yegor Sharangovich had a goal and two assists, and Blake Coleman, A.J. Greer, Elias Lindholm and Adam Ruzicka each had a goal and an assist for the Flames (8-9-3), who are 4-1-1 in their past six games. Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves.

Wyatt Johnston scored twice, Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist, and Jamie Benn and Evgenii Dadonov each had two assists for the Stars (12-5-2), who have lost three of four (1-2-1). Jake Oettinger made 20 saves.

Coleman tied it 4-4 at 1:53 of the third period with a backhand in front after Benn tried to glove down MacKenzie Weegar's shot from the point.

Lindholm scored 29 seconds later to put Calgary in front 5-4. He scored on a rebound in front that trickled in off the left pad of Oettinger.

Mikael Backlund extended the lead to 6-4 at 7:28, finishing a saucer pass from Connor Zary in front.

Nazem Kadri scored into an empty net at 18:21 for the 7-4 final.

Johnston gave the Stars a 1-0 lead at 1:13 in the first period, scoring from the top of the right circle on a rush under the right arm of Markstom.

Greer tied it 1-1 at 8:19 when he lifted in a rebound over a sprawling Oettinger.

Robertson put the Stars back in front 2-1 at 11:27, roofing a shot from the bottom of the left circle between Markstrom's mask and the post.

Sharangovich scored 43 seconds into the second period to tie it 2-2, burying a one-timer from the right hash marks off a backhand pass from Lindholm on a 3-on-2 rush.

Johnston responded for the Stars to make it 3-2 at 4:44. He skated into the top of the right circle and scored blocker side off the far post.

Joe Pavelski pushed it to 4-2 at 9:53 when he finished a quick cross-ice pass from Matt Duchene on a power play.

Ruzicka cut it to 4-3 at 13:27 with a wrist shot glove side from the high slot.