Flames rally past Stars with 4 goals in 3rd

Yegor Sharangovich had a goal and two assists, and Blake Coleman, A.J. Greer, Elias Lindholm and Adam Ruzicka each had a goal and an assist for the Flames (8-9-3), who are 4-1-1 in their past six games. Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves.

Wyatt Johnston scored twice, Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist, and Jamie Benn and Evgenii Dadonov each had two assists for the Stars (12-5-2), who have lost three of four (1-2-1). Jake Oettinger made 20 saves.

Coleman tied it 4-4 at 1:53 of the third period with a backhand in front after Benn tried to glove down MacKenzie Weegar's shot from the point.

Lindholm scored 29 seconds later to put Calgary in front 5-4. He scored on a rebound in front that trickled in off the left pad of Oettinger.

Mikael Backlund extended the lead to 6-4 at 7:28, finishing a saucer pass from Connor Zary in front.

Nazem Kadri scored into an empty net at 18:21 for the 7-4 final.

Johnston gave the Stars a 1-0 lead at 1:13 in the first period, scoring from the top of the right circle on a rush under the right arm of Markstom.

Greer tied it 1-1 at 8:19 when he lifted in a rebound over a sprawling Oettinger.

Robertson put the Stars back in front 2-1 at 11:27, roofing a shot from the bottom of the left circle between Markstrom's mask and the post.

Sharangovich scored 43 seconds into the second period to tie it 2-2, burying a one-timer from the right hash marks off a backhand pass from Lindholm on a 3-on-2 rush.

Johnston responded for the Stars to make it 3-2 at 4:44. He skated into the top of the right circle and scored blocker side off the far post.

Joe Pavelski pushed it to 4-2 at 9:53 when he finished a quick cross-ice pass from Matt Duchene on a power play.

Ruzicka cut it to 4-3 at 13:27 with a wrist shot glove side from the high slot.