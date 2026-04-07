Flames at Stars projected lineups

FLAMES (32-36-8) at STARS (45-20-12)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, SNW

Flames projected lineup

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Gridin

Aydar Suniev -- Ryan Strome -- Martin Pospisil

Yegor Sharangovich -- Connor Zary -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov -- Zayne Parekh

Olli Maatta -- Hunter Brzustewicz

Devin Cooley

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, John Beecher, Tyson Gross, Brayden Pachal, Victor Olofsson

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip surgery), Joel Hanley (upper body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jamie Benn -- Matt Duchene -- Colin Blackwell

Oskar Back -- Justin Hryckowian -- Mavrik Bourque

Arttu Hyry -- Adam Erne

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Lian Bichsel -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Tyler Myers

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Cameron Hughes, Alexander Petrovic, Kyle Capobianco

Injured: Nathan Bastian (hand), Michael Bunting (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body), Roope Hintz (lower body), Tyler Seguin (ACL), Sam Steel (undisclosed)

Status report

Suniev will make his season debut on the third line in place of Olofsson, a forward; it could be the only Flames lineup change following a 5-3 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. ... Faksa was a full practice participant in practice Monday but will not return, Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said; the forward, who has not played for Dallas since Feb. 4, was injured competing for Team Czechia at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics. ... Myers, likely as a seventh defenseman, is expected to return after missing three games with an undisclosed injury.