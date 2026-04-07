Flames at Stars projected lineups

FLAMES (32-36-8) at STARS (45-20-12)
8 p.m. ET; Victory+, SNW
Flames projected lineup
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Gridin
Aydar Suniev -- Ryan Strome -- Martin Pospisil
Yegor Sharangovich -- Connor Zary -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Zach Whitecloud
Yan Kuznetsov -- Zayne Parekh
Olli Maatta -- Hunter Brzustewicz
Devin Cooley
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, John Beecher, Tyson Gross, Brayden Pachal, Victor Olofsson
Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip surgery), Joel Hanley (upper body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jamie Benn -- Matt Duchene -- Colin Blackwell
Oskar Back -- Justin Hryckowian -- Mavrik Bourque
Arttu Hyry -- Adam Erne
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Lian Bichsel -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Tyler Myers
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Cameron Hughes, Alexander Petrovic, Kyle Capobianco
Injured: Nathan Bastian (hand), Michael Bunting (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body), Roope Hintz (lower body), Tyler Seguin (ACL), Sam Steel (undisclosed)
Status report
Suniev will make his season debut on the third line in place of Olofsson, a forward; it could be the only Flames lineup change following a 5-3 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. ... Faksa was a full practice participant in practice Monday but will not return, Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said; the forward, who has not played for Dallas since Feb. 4, was injured competing for Team Czechia at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics. ... Myers, likely as a seventh defenseman, is expected to return after missing three games with an undisclosed injury.