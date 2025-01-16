Surprising Flames, Blue Jackets among topics discussed on 'NHL Unscripted' podcast 

A case of mistaken identity, thoughts on the Calgary Flames surprising season as well as that of the Columbus Blue Jackets (including defenseman Zach Werenski) and a visit from Vegas Golden Knights Spanish broadcaster Jesus Lopez is all featured in this week's episode of "NHL Unscripted with Virk and Demers" podcast presented by iHeartPodcasts.

Adnan Virk talks of when he was mistaken for Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Chelios while he was in Chicago watching the Flames play the Blackhawks at United Center, which leads to Virk reminding former NHL defenseman Jason Demers that he looks a little like actor Paul Rudd.

Demers then talks of Calgary finding ways to win and highlights goaltender Dustin Wolf, who he would give consideration for the Calder Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL's top rookie.

The discussion switches to the Blue Jackets and Werenski, who entering Thursday, leads Columbus with 50 points (15 goals, 35 assists), tied for first among NHL defensemen with Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche (13 goals, 37 assists). Besides being in the conversation for the Norris Trophy, awarded annually to the League's top defenseman, Virk said Werenski could be in the talk for the Hart Trophy as League MVP.

Lopez shares his harrowing story on how he left Mexico in 2011, after facing violent threats by a cartel, before joining the Golden Knights. Asked about bringing hockey to the Spanish-speaking audience, Lopez said, "it's too much of a passion not to share it with our people."

Also, Nick Alberga, host and director of Leafs Morning Take, joins the show to discuss Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck's case for the Hart Trophy. The last goalie to win the Hart was Carey Price in 2014-15.

Virk and Demers also talk about Los Angeles Kings team surgeon Chester Griffith's amazing efforts to save his home in the L.A. wildfires.

The "NHL Unscripted with Virk and Demers" podcast presented by iHeartPodcasts is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.